Super Bowl VII MVP Jake Scott dies at 75

Jake Scott, the Super Bowl VII MVP, died Thursday in Atlanta. He was 75.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jake Scott,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “Jake made an impact from the day he joined the Dolphins in 1970, going on to earn five Pro Bowl selections, a place on the Dolphins Honor Roll and was the MVP of Super Bowl VII, capping off the only perfect season in NFL history. Our all-time leader in interceptions, he teamed with Dick Anderson to form one of the top safety duos in NFL history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. He will always have a place in our hearts and memories.”

The 1972 Dolphins went undefeated, and Scott earned MVP honors of the Super Bowl that season. He capped the perfect season with two interceptions in Miami’s 14-7 victory over Washington.

Scott, a nine-year NFL veteran, won two Super Bowl rings and five times earned Pro Bowl honors. He was All-Pro in 1973 and ’74.

He played free safety for the Dolphins for six seasons after they made him a seventh-round choice in 1970. Scott concluded his career with three seasons in Washington.

Scott made 49 career interceptions.

