Super Bowl Viewers Troll Trump With Lots Of Versions Of The Same Scathing Joke

Ed Mazza
·2 min read
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, 23-20.

Or did they?

Fans after the game trolled Donald Trump by turning his biggest 2020 election grievance into fodder for jokes on Twitter.

Trump lost the election, but insisted Mike Pence could overturn the results, a power the vice president does not have.

But even though Pence change the election for Trump, fans joked that maybe he could at least overturn the game result:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

