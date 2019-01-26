Super Bowl victory would give Boston area an unprecedented double-double originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Can it be? Our long regional nightmare of three months without a championship parade could be nearing an end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots' record-setting 11th Super Bowl appearance could result in their sixth victory, which would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the tops all time.

MORE PATRIOTS - McVay has no problem sharing his plan to stop Brady

A sixth title would also cement Boston's position as Titletown, City of Champions, Sportsville, USA...call it what you want.

As the folks at @BostonSportsInf point out, thanks to the Red Sox World Series title back in October, Boston has a chance to accomplish the Series/Super Bowl double in unprecedented fashion.

Boston would be the 4th city, and only the 5th time altogether, that a city won the World Series and Super Bowl in the same league year



2004 - Red Sox - Patriots

1986 - Mets - Giants

1979 - Pirates - Steelers

1970 - Orioles - Colts



Boston would be the 1st city to do it twice pic.twitter.com/7WFpNjfUfA













— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) January 26, 2019

Story continues

The lovable Idiots who ended 86 years of Sox fans frustration and the Tom Brady-led Pats who captured back-to-back Lombardi Trophies with a victory over the Eagles in SB39 would be matched by Alex Cora's record-setting Sox and another Brady-Belichick NFL title team. No city (or region, remember, they're the New England Patriots) can boast that kind of double-double.

The Patriots have another team from Los Angeles in their way, just as the Red Sox did last fall. It marks the first time in 50 years that baseball and the NFL's showcase championships have featured the same cities (OK, regions) competing in the same calendar year.

In January 1969, Joe Namath's Jets stunned the Baltimore Colts in SB III, eight months later, Tom Seaver and the "Miracle" Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles to win their first World Series. (different seasons: 1968 for the NFL, 1969 for MLB, but the same calendar year).

While a few Dodgers dropped by the Rams practice facility Friday to wish them luck, the Red Sox are pulling for the Pats, as this video of J.D. Martinez watching the final moments of the AFC Championship can attest.

J.D. is all of New England 😂



🎥: @JDMartinez14's IG pic.twitter.com/1PdTgyd6cu



— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 21, 2019

The Red Sox stopped by Gillette Stadium this season with their trophy, will a sixth Lombardi make its way to Fenway Park for Opening Day?

Get the Duck Boats ready...again.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.