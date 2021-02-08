Super Bowl tributes and celebrations of Tom Brady roll on and on

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl championships in 10 shots at the ring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback is being feted by one and all after winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The 43-year-old was 21-of-29 for 201 yards and a trio of TDs in the 31-9 victory.

The tributes and celebration of the G.O.A.T. poured in on social media and continue.

Tom Brady, one of a kind. Pretty damn good for a guy who went 199th in the NFL Draft.

Congratulations @TomBrady Welcome to the 7 Chip Club pic.twitter.com/FIAyjSW5hI — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) February 8, 2021

Bill Russell remains 1. From 1955-1969 he played for 16 titles (NCAA, Olympics, NBA). Won 14 and was hurt in one of the losses. Beaten legit once. Case closed. Brady 2. Jordan 3. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady now has more #SuperBowl wins than any NFL franchise. Brady: 7

Patriots: 6

Steelers: 6

Cowboys: 5

49ers: 5 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9vbBBMd8j1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

Congrats… AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021

Super Bowl Pass TD Tom Brady: 21 Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, John Elway, Dan Marino, Bart Starr, Jim Kelly COMBINED: 20 pic.twitter.com/bKQZUjC7Mp — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 8, 2021