With Super Bowl in town, the WM Phoenix Open pro-am is loaded with celebrities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Pro-Am at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open is where the stars come to play.

The biggest pre-tournament event at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course features a slew of famous athletes and music stars playing alongside PGA Tour pros and some well-to-do golf fans who paid big bucks to participate.

Tee times for the Annexus Pro-Am start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with the last group teeing off at 10:30 a.m.

Following the pro-am is the popular WHOOP Shot at Glory on TPC Scottsdale’s famed 16th hole at 3:30 p.m., where golfers will take aim at a hole-in-one.

The celebrity pro-am list includes:

Super Bowl champion Reggie Bush

U.S. Women’s National Team legend Carli Lloyd

Country music star Chris Lane

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen

NFL veteran and Arizona native Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started at quarterback for a league-record nine teams (Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Commanders)

Country music star Jason Aldean

Major League Baseball MVP Alex Rodríguez

Arizona Cardinals all-time leading receiver Larry Fitzgerald

NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis

Recently retired Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt

Olympian Michael Phelps

NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith

Albert Pujols, one of only four members of MLB’s 700-home run club

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek