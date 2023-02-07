With Super Bowl in town, the WM Phoenix Open pro-am is loaded with celebrities

Todd Kelly
·1 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Pro-Am at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open is where the stars come to play.

The biggest pre-tournament event at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course features a slew of famous athletes and music stars playing alongside PGA Tour pros and some well-to-do golf fans who paid big bucks to participate.

Tee times for the Annexus Pro-Am start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with the last group teeing off at 10:30 a.m.

Following the pro-am is the popular WHOOP Shot at Glory on TPC Scottsdale’s famed 16th hole at 3:30 p.m., where golfers will take aim at a hole-in-one.

The celebrity pro-am list includes:

  • Super Bowl champion Reggie Bush

  • U.S. Women’s National Team legend Carli Lloyd

  • Country music star Chris Lane

  • Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen

  • NFL veteran and Arizona native Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started at quarterback for a league-record nine teams (Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Commanders)

  • Country music star Jason Aldean

  • Major League Baseball MVP Alex Rodríguez

  • Arizona Cardinals all-time leading receiver Larry Fitzgerald

  • NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis

  • Recently retired Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt

  • Olympian Michael Phelps

  • NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith

  • Albert Pujols, one of only four members of MLB’s 700-home run club

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek

