Super Bowl ticket prices already are very expensive on the secondary market

Mike Tice surely wishes he were still able to scalp Super Bowl tickets.

Before the stigma of gambling disappeared with the 2018 Supreme Court decision to allow any state to legalize it, the ability to buy and sell tickets through online marketplaces made it far less seedy and unseemly to turn a profit on this specific commodity.

This year, prices on the secondary market could be higher than ever. Via Sports Business Daily, prices already have shot to the range of $4,200 to $4,500, with the possibility as the game approaches that it could cost $10,000 to get in.

The fact that the Chiefs haven’t played in a Super Bowl for 50 years and a rabid 49ers fan base, which finally found a reason to overcome those Santa Clara traffic problems — a great team.

And the best news for those who plunk down huge money to travel to Miami and to attend the game is this: The placement of a carport-style roof over the seating area at Hard Rock Stadium will protect the paying customers from getting soaked like they did at Super Bowl XLI. Absent those upgrades to the venue, the Super Bowl simply wouldn’t have returned.