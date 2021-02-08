Super Bowl streaker charged with trespassing after 4th quarter publicity stunt

The man who became “famous” for his scantily clad on-field run during Super Bowl LV has been officially identified and charged with a crime.

According to Tampa TV station WFLA, authorities identified the streaker as 31-year-old Florida man Yuri Andrade, a resident of Boca Raton. Andrade was arrested and charged with trespassing before posting $500 bond. Records viewed by WFLA show that he was released just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Run of a lifetime

Andrade gave viewers quite a surprise on Sunday night, suddenly appearing on screen during the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Clad in an electric pink thong leotard and shorts, Andrade evaded security and ran most of the length of the field before being downed and detained in the end zone.

The CBS cameras didn’t show the vast majority of Andrade’s run, and the broadcasters didn’t describe it. But people at the game captured what CBS didn’t broadcast, and Kevin Harlan’s radio call is an instant all-timer.

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

It somehow manages to be even funnier in old school video game format.

The Super Bowl "Streaker" remixed as the classic Tecmo Super Bowl video game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/htD2ti9Krj — Benstonium (@Benstonium) February 8, 2021

Why did he run on the field?

The incident was hilarious, weird, and unexpected, but that doesn’t explain why he did it. Why run onto the field wearing a pink thong leotard? According to WFLA, it was a publicity stunt to advertise an adult website.

According to reports, Andrade was planted there by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has pulled this prank before. Zdorovetskiy runs the website Vitaly Uncensored, which was written on the front of Andrade’s pink swimsuit. Vitaly Uncensored is an adult website.

The Super Bowl streaker was identified as 31-year-old Florida man Yuri Andrade, who was arrested and charged with trespassing. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

