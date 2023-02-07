Super Bowl sleepover: Fans will wake up in this custom hotel suite at State Farm Stadium

On Super Bowl Sunday, four football fans will wake up in a hotel room inside State Farm Stadium.

Specifically, they will be in a Courtyard by Marriott suite on the loft level that is decked out with a bed, kitchenette, restroom and seats overlooking the field where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will compete for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

As the NFL’s official partner for more than a decade, Courtyard by Marriott built a hotel suite inside a stadium suite and invited one Super Bowl Sleepover contest winner and their guest.

Buffalo Bills fans Andy and Caity Lane of Buffalo, New York, will spend Super Bowl eve at State Farm Stadium with Andy Lane's mother and a friend. The Lanes will also attend the NFL Honors award show as part of their trip.

In previous years, NFL stars have stopped by to greet sleepover guests, who spend six days and five nights in the Super Bowl host city, with one of those nights at the stadium. They also receive round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, transportation and Super Bowl tickets for the winner and three guests.

How to win a Super Bowl stadium sleepover and other prizes

The Super Bowl Sleepover is among several “This Is Where We Fan” contests that Courtyard by Marriott hosts throughout the NFL season. Entrants submit either a 60-second video or a photo with a short story on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok that answers the prompt “Tell us your best football fandom travel story.”

Though this year’s sleepover winners have been determined, there will be one more contest this season. Head to https://www.courtyardfancontest.com for instructions on when and how to enter to win a trip to the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, in April.

