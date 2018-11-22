Super Bowl shuffle 2.0? Bears defense celebrates Thanksgiving win in style

Super Bowl Shuffle. Ode to Motown? Both?

Whatever the Chicago Bears defense had in mind when celebrating Kyle Fuller’s game-clinching interception Thursday against the Detroit Lions, it was well executed.

That choreography would make Jim McMahon or The Temptations proud.

Bears came up with multiple big plays on defense

Fuller’s late interception of Matthew Stafford in the end zone was the second big turnover of the fourth quarter for the Bears.

Eddie Jackson’s pick-six of Stafford earlier in the quarter broke a 16-16 tie and proved to be the game-winning score for Chicago.

It too came with with a well-designed celebration from Bears defenders.

Defense the difference on Thursday

The celebrations were well-earned as the Bears defense kept Stafford out of the end zone to improve to 8-3 and extend their commanding lead in the NFC North.

Without the big plays on defense, Chicago would have likely left Detroit with a loss behind an offense that struggled to 264 total yards on the day, including a paltry 38 yards on the ground.

And while it’s not fair to compare this team to the Super Bowl shuffling unit of the ’85 Bears, this group led by Khalil Mack is making a name for itself. Fuller’s interception on Thursday was his fifth of the year while Jackson’s touchdown was his third on defense in 2018.

Here’s guessing they’ve got a few more celebrations queued up.

Kyle Fuller and the Bears defense alluded to the ’85 Bears with their play and their celebrations on Thursday. (Getty)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• The remarkable story behind Tarik Cohen’s perseverance

• LeBron gets big ovation in return to Cleveland

• 5x Olympian injured trying to protect sister in fatal stabbing

• Aaron Rodgers’ estranged brother rips QB after wildfire donation

