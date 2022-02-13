Super Bowl roundtable: Our best bets and props for the big game

The Yahoo Sportsbook team breaks down the big game and offers its best ways to attack the betting board at BetMGM.

ATS/Total pick

Nick Bromberg: The line moving down to 4 has pushed me to the Rams as a 27-23 game nets a push. I think Los Angeles’ defensive line is going to be too much for the Cincinnati offensive line, and Zac Taylor absolutely has to be more aggressive on early downs in the Super Bowl than he was in the AFC title game. The offense isn’t going to get away with as many second- and third-and-long conversions against Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Co. I don’t think the Bengals play poorly, I just think the Rams defensive line takes over in the second half.

Frank Schwab: To be honest, if this was a 4:25 p.m. kickoff in Week 6, I wouldn't bet it. The line and total seem pretty spot on. But it’s the Super Bowl so it’s not like anyone is sitting this one out. I'll take the under with no conviction. I think the Rams are the better side. Simply, they're the better team. But would it surprise me if the Bengals won? Not really. This is a fun matchup. And a good line for action on both sides.

Sam Cooper: I really love watching Joe Burrow play and I have a hard time going against him, but I have to trust my gut and think the more talented team will win out in the end. I’m on the Rams -4. I’ve been skeptical of Matthew Stafford quite often, but the volume of clutch throws he’s made throughout the postseason has really impressed me. The combination of Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham has been excellent, and the Rams defensive line is going to be too much for Cincinnati to contain over the course of four quarters. I also jumped on the under when it opened at 50. That’s still my lean at 48.5.

Pete Truszkowski: My mind tells me to take the Rams, but I’m going with my heart. Joe Burrow has proven over and over — both in college and this season — that he’s a big-game player. All of the pressure in the world is on Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The last four Super Bowl underdogs getting at least four points are 4-0 straight up. This is the Rams' Super Bowl to win, but for some reason I see some Bengals magic. McVay gets tight in big spots. He went extremely conservative when the Rams were blowing the lead against Tampa Bay. He wasn’t able to adjust against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. I’ll take the four points with Cincinnati and I’ll definitely be sprinkling the moneyline at +165 as well.

Joe Burrow winning the Super Bowl would be a wild story. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Greg Brainos: Cincinnati beat the Chiefs by switching over to a three-man rush and dropping everyone else into coverage. Matthew Stafford hasn’t been great against those types of schemes, but I don’t think it will matter because if the Bengals try to run that defense, Sean McVay will be more than happy to ride his running game. I bet the Rams moneyline when it opened and I like them on the spread as well. Here’s to Aaron Donald living in the Bengals' backfield and Joe Burrow throwing some back-breaking interceptions in crucial spots like he did against the Bears, Packers, and Jets this season.

Joe Garza: The Rams are going to roll and it shouldn’t be close. But there is the Sean McVay factor. When the Rams get out big, he'll make like the Cowardly Lion and put on a coaching malpractice clinic. Still, I grabbed Rams -3.5 at the open and still like it at -4. If the moneyline drops into the -180 range, I will probably hammer that as well because the value will be too good to pass up. The Bengals are a great story, but the road ends here. Much like my dreams of becoming an interpretive dancer. The Rams' defense is a different level than what the Raiders, Titans and Chiefs offered. I also lean under 48.5 after grabbing under 50 at the open like I was foraging in the fridge at 2 a.m.

Cody Brunner: After two weeks, this thing has been analyzed to death. I like the Bengals, assuming they get Ja’Marr Chase involved early and often. If they’re playing from behind, it’s not going to go well for Joey B. The last time Sean McVay coached in this game, his team scored three points. I’m guessing he’ll improve on that, but I like the under.

Favorite player prop

Nick: Odell Beckham Jr. is at +140 to score an anytime touchdown. With six receiving TDs in 12 games for the Rams, I like the better than coin flip odds of him scoring. I also wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up with the first touchdown too. You can get him at +1000 to be the first TD scorer. That’s not a bad bet either.

Frank: I'll agree with Nick on Odell Beckham Jr.'s touchdown props, and add in over 63.5 yards for OBJ. He can have a second straight 100-yard game.

Sam: I’m on Joe Mixon over 24.5 receiving yards. He’s averaging 43.2 receiving yards per game over his last five outings. He’s averaging only 3.7 yards per rush in the postseason, and the Rams’ defense is allowing just 3.1 yards per rush. If the Cincinnati run game struggles, Zac Taylor isn’t afraid to go to the air and Mixon is a reliable dump-off option for Joe Burrow. I also like the Tyler Boyd TD props: anytime at +190 and first TD scorer at +1600.

Pete: Odell Beckham Jr. to record the first reception of the game for the Rams at +400. I wrote an article about this earlier in the week , but basically the Rams make it a priority to get OBJ the ball early in the game. He’s caught the first pass in 6 of 11 games with LA, and at +400 odds, I’ll go back to that well.

Greg: I’m surprised the Cam Akers rushing yards prop is still climbing after the Rams activated Darrell Henderson. Who knows how Henderson will actually look, but he was balling out before he got injured and he can’t perform much worse than Akers has since returning. I expect all three running backs to be involved, so I’ll take under 65.5 rushing yards on Akers.

Joe: There is only one player not named Joe Burrow the Rams have to worry about: Ja’Marr Chase. I think the Rams will take him out of the game, so I like Chase under 78.5 yards receiving. And this number will likely get higher before game time because the entire world is on the over, so hang back before you pounce on it. I also like Burrow to go over 2.5 rushing attempts. He’ll be running for his life and there may be a designed run or two to keep the Rams’ pass rush off-balance. See, so that’s another prop for you — because I love you.

Cody: Laugh all you want, but I'm taking young buck Evan McPherson to score over 7.5 kicking points. He’s hit that number in the Bengals’ last seven games and nine of their last 10. He’s proven how clutch he is in front of raucous crowds in Kansas City and Tennessee, so what’s a couple field goals and extra points in front of a bunch of celebrities?

Favorite game prop

Nick: The total for the game is at 48.5 and more money is coming in on the over instead of the under. If you think the over is the right play then you also need to take both teams scoring 10 or more points in the first half at +135. First quarters in Super Bowls are low scoring; the highest-scoring first quarter of the last five years has featured a combined 12 points. But all you need for this prop to cash is a field goal and TD from each team. I’m comfortable with that relatively low risk at those odds.

Frank: This is deep in the weeds, but I'll take first field goal over 36.5 yards. I think both coaches will be aggressive early. It's hard for me to imagine either trying a field goal on fourth down if they're inside the 18-yard line. Over it is.

Sam: I’m playing both teams to score two or more field goals at +225. Evan McPherson and Matt Gay are very reliable. Gay has missed a few long ones in the postseason, but he was 32-of-34 during the regular season. McPherson has 12 field-goal attempts in the postseason. Gay has nine. I like this one a lot.

Pete: No touchback on the first kickoff of the game at +115. I wrote an article about this one as well . It has hit in 18 of the last 20 Super Bowls. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee explained on his show that the football is extremely hard to kick because it’s not beat up like most NFL footballs are. At +115, I’ll back the trend to continue.

Greg: My biggest bet on the Super Bowl besides Rams moneyline is a tail of Pete’s “no touchback on the opening kickoff” prop. That was a super sharp find. I’m also playing Yellow/Green/Lime Gatorade bath, which I wrote about and nabbed last week at +450 before it dropped down to +350. According to Sara Perlman , the Rams had yellow Gatorade in their cooler a couple weeks ago when they beat the Niners in the NFC title game.

Joe: The Rams usually start faster than my pup at a dog park. The Bengals like running on first down more than I like carbs. So I love the Rams -.5 in the first quarter at +105. Plus money on the Rams to get a big lead so Sean McVay can get all conservative and let the Bengals hang around is too good to pass up.

Cody: I like Pete’s opening kickoff bet, but I’m gonna stack chips on "heads." "Tails" has had a good run, but there’s no way it can keep this up.