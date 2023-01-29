About that Super Bowl ring on Pawn Stars

Joe Montana won three of them as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers but it’s not his we’re talking about.

Jerome Bettis played his final football game in Super Bowl XL in his hometown of Detroit but it’s not the ring he received, either.

And it wasn’t Paul hornung’s, the first former Notre Dame player to win a Super Bowl, who we are talking about either.

Instead, take a quick trip down memory lane to former Notre Dame and New England Patriots cornerback Brock Williams. He won a Super Bowl XXXVI with the Pats in an upset of the Rams. The ring he received from the team for winning is no longer his, though.

However, if you’ve watched the TV show “Pawn Stars” then chances are good you’ve seen his ring. Williams once pawned it for $2,600 to Rick Harrison. If you’ve seen the show but are unfamiliar with names, Harrison is the bald guy who makes the majority of deals and is seemingly always calling in an expert. The ring Williams pawned is featured in the show’s open each episode.

Williams told ESPN in 2011 when asked about the ring that:

“Ah, man, that was a bad time,” he says over the phone, letting the space between his words linger. “I’m just trying to put that all behind me.” – Brock Williams

Meanwhile, Harrison clearly sees it from a different perspective:

“You want the thing a guy worked his whole life to get,” -Rick Harrison

Here’s to hoping that Williams has resolved those bad times.

Ring, or no ring.

