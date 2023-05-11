Super Bowl rematch between Eagles, Chiefs scheduled in biggest NFL game of 2023

PHILADELPHIA − We'll finally get the answer of what might have happened if the Eagles offense had gotten one more chance in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But we'll have to wait until Week 11, on Monday night, Nov. 20. And this time, it'll be in Kansas City in the most-anticipated game of the regular season.

Eagles 2023 schedule release: NFC Championship game rematch vs. 49ers, Brock Purdy set

There will be storylines aplenty in this matchup, beginning with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts going against his counterpart in Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. It'll also be another Kelce brothers reunion as Eagles center Jason Kelce will see Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

And, of course, another meeting against Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who is the winningest coach in Eagles history, leading them to five NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl during his tenure from 1999-2012.

There's also the intrigue from the Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won 38-35 on a field goal with 8 seconds left. There was a controversial defensive holding penalty on third down against the Eagles' James Bradberry that gave the Chiefs an automatic first down and enabled them to drain the clock for the game-winning kick.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

But for Hurts, it's also a chance to once again compare himself to Mahomes. Hurts threw for 304 yards and ran for 70 more in the Super Bowl. He would've been the game's MVP had the Eagles won.

Both teams should be among the NFL's best heading into that game, too. If that's the case, one can expect record ratings for a Monday night game.

SCHEDULE TRACKER: Eagles 2023 schedule, live updates, leak tracker: seeing Tom Brady, Super Bowl rematch

The full NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday. But there are several games that are already official for the Eagles. That includes the Christmas Day game against the Giants, a rematch of the NFC Championship game against the 49ers on Dec. 3, and the season opener at New England against the Patriots on Sept. 10.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles' Super Bowl rematch vs Chiefs announced in biggest 2023 NFL game