Super Bowl quiz: how much do you know about America’s big game?

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Photograph: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Let's start with a couple of simple ones. Which two quarterbacks will be leading the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's game? Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes Brocky Purdy and Patrick Mahomes Sam Darnold and Patrick Mahomes Colin Kaepernick and Tim Tebow Which two teams are tied for the most Super Bowls won at six apiece? Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers This year's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history. Name the only matchup to happen three times? Giants v Patriots Washington v Dolphins 49ers v Bengals Steelers v Cowboys Which team has played in four Super Bowls but never held a lead in any of them? Buffalo Bills Minnesota Vikings Cincinnati Bengals Atlanta Falcons According to the National Retail Federation, how much will the average American spend on food, drinks, apparel and decorations for this year's Super Bowl Sunday? $13 $24 $86 $139 Name the only Super Bowl winner to appear on Nixon’s enemies’ list. John Madden Jim Brown Joe Namath Vince Lombardi For what reason was Super Bowl XLVII between the Ravens and the 49ers interrupted for 34 minutes during the third quarter? Lingering smoke in the Superdome from Beyoncé's halftime show Environmental protestors glued themselves to the goalposts A power outage inside the stadium CBS play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz was stuck inside a stadium elevator How many Super Bowls have been attended by a sitting US president? Zero One Two Three Who as the first singer to perform in a Super Bowl halftime show? Ella Fitzgerald Barbra Streisand Michael Jackson Carol Channing The NFL began booking prominent pop acts for the halftime show, starting with Michael Jackson at Super Bowl XXVII, after Fox successfully counterprogrammed Super Bowl XXVI with this popular TV show. The Tracey Ullman Show Married... with Children In Living Color The Simpsons Name the only player to reach the Super Bowl with the same team in three different decades. Tom Brady Charles Haley Gene Upshaw Jerry Rice Who is the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl? John Madden Tom Flores Mike Tomlin Sean McVay For what reason did Buffalo Bills superstar running back Thurman Thomas miss the first two plays of Super Bowl XXVI? He lacerated his pinkie finger during warm-ups He couldn't find his helmet He was experiencing gastrointestinal issues He traveled to the Metrodome separately from the rest of the team and got stuck in traffic Which city played host to the coldest outdoor Super Bowl on record? East Rutherford, New Jersey New Orleans, Louisiana Indianapolis, Indiana Arlington, Texas Which quarterback finished with the lowest passer rating in a Super Bowl win? Ben Roethlisberger Eli Manning Tom Brady Joe Namath Which Atlanta Falcons player was arrested on a charge of soliciting sex from a prostitute the night before Super Bowl XXXIII, only hours after receiving the Bart Starr Award for 'outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community'? Jamal Anderson Tim Dwight Eugene Robinson Chris Chandler Who is the only player to both throw for and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl? Tom Brady Patrick Mahomes Nick Foles Steve McNair Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2004 has been credited as the inspiration for which website? Reddit YouTube Gawker The Pirate Bay Which quarterback and receiver hooked up for the longest completion in Super Bowl history? Jake Delhomme and Mushin Muhammad Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman John Elway and Rod Smith Doug Williams and Ricky Sanders Which singer’s rendition of the national anthem was the longest in Super Bowl history at 156.4 seconds? Alicia Keys Natalie Cole Whitney Houston Lady Gaga Who was the first left-handed quarterback to win a Super Bowl? Jim McMahon Steve Young Ken Stabler Tim Tebow No player who ever finished their collegiate career at this traditional college football powerhouse has ever scored a point in a Super Bowl. Alabama Notre Dame Texas Ohio State

Solutions

1:B, 2:C, 3:D - Pittsburgh and Dallas have met three times (in Super Bowls X, XIII and XXX). Seven other matchups have occurred twice: Washington v Dolphins, 49ers v Bengals, Cowboys v Bills, Giants v Patriots, Eagles v Patriots, Patriots v Rams and Chiefs v 49ers., 4:B - The Vikings appeared in four Super Bowls the 1970s, were blown out each time and haven’t been back since., 5:C - The latest consumer spending data from NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ 2024 Super Bowl survey found that a record 200.5m US adults plan to tune in to Sunday's game. Total spending for the day is expected to reach a record $17.3bn, or $86.04 per person., 6:C - The outspoken hero of Super Bowl III was included on Charles Colson's expanded list of key people considered political opponents of then-US president Richard Nixon. , 7:C - Baltimore were leading the San Francisco 28-6 when most of the lights in the Superdome went out with 13:22 left in the third quarter. After the Ravens held on for a 34-31 win, officials revealed that an "abnormality" in the power system triggered an automatic shutdown, forcing backup systems to kick in. , 8:A - No sitting US president has attended a Super Bowl to date, although Ronald Reagan appeared live via satellite from the White House and tossed the coin for Super Bowl XIX on the same day that he was inaugurated for a second term., 9:D - The Hello, Dolly! and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star performed during halftime of Super Bowl IV in New Orleans as part of a tribute to Mardi Gras alongside Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Lairen & Tara, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton and the Southern University marching band., 10:C - When Fox aired a live, football-themed episode of In Living Color against the Super Bowl XXVI halftime show (including an on-screen countdown clock so fans would know when to switch back to the game), Nielsen estimated that CBS lost 10 ratings points., 11:C - The All-Pro guard, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, played with the Raiders in Super Bowls II (January 1968), XI (January 1977) and XV (January 1981)., 12:D - McVay was 36 years and 20 days old when he led the LA Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI, eclipsing the mark previously held by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who was six weeks shy of his 37th birthday when Pittsburgh defeated Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII., 13:B - The Bills were forced to play backup running back Kenneth Davis for the first two plays when the 1991 NFL MVP couldn't find his helmet on the sidelines. Buffalo went on to get blown out 37-24 by Washington., 14:B - The temperature at kickoff for Super Bowl VI between the Cowboys and Dolphins at Tulane Stadium was 39F (4C)., 15:A - The Pittsburgh signal-caller finished with a 22.6 rating in the Steelers' win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL., 16:C - Playing on limited sleep due to the arrest, Robinson gave up an 80-yard touchdown reception to Denver receiver Rod Smith and later missed a tackle on Terrell Davis that enabled the Broncos running back to break a long run. The Falcons ended up losing the game, 34–19., 17:C - The Eagles quarterback made history in catching a touchdown on the famed Philly Special trick play in addition to throwing for three other scores in a 41-33 upset win of the Patriots in Super Bowl LII., 18:B - Jawed Karim, frustrated with the inability to find video of 'Nipplegate' online, teamed up with friends Steve Chen and Chad Hurley to create a site where people could upload their own content. It sold to Google less than two years after launching for $1.65bn in stock, 19:A - Delhomme's 85-yard bomb to Muhammad in Super Bowl XXXVIII remains the longest strike in the game's history., 20:A - Keys' performance of the Star-Spangled Banner at Super Bowl XLVII was the lengthiest in the game's history. Neil Diamond's 62-second version at Super Bowl XXI remains the briefest., 21:C - Only three southpaw signal-callers have even played in the Super Bowl: Stabler, Boomer Esiason and Steve Young. Stabler, nicknamed the Snake, was the first to win it in the Raiders' 32-14 triumph over the Vikings in Super Bowl XI., 22:A - That won’t change this year with neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers having a former Alabama player on their active roster.

Scores