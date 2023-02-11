Super Bowl quiz: how much do you know about America’s big game?

Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Which team has played in the most Super Bowls? Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Denver Broncos The first points in Super Bowl history were scored by Green Bay Packers reserve wide receiver Max McGee, who was suffering from what unusual ailment? A broken jaw Tennis elbow A debilitating hangover Hemorrhoids Which singer’s rendition of the national anthem was the longest in Super Bowl history at 156.4 seconds? Whitney Houston Alicia Keys Natalie Cole Jennifer Hudson Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl half-time show in February 2004 has been credited as the inspiration for which website? Reddit YouTube 4chan Gawker Which is the only Super Bowl matchup to take have taken place three different times? Giants v Patriots Washington v Dolphins 49ers v Bengals Steelers v Cowboys Name the only Super Bowl winner to appear on Nixon’s enemies’ list. Gale Sayers Jim Brown John Madden Joe Namath According to Nielsen, which artist headlined the most watched Super Bowl half-time show in history? Michael Jackson Beyoncé Prince Katy Perry The Cowboys' Chuck Howley achieved which unique Super Bowl feat? He retired with more Super Bowl rings than any individual player His first and only career reception was a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl He was the only player to win Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award while playing for the losing team He was only player in history to win a Super Bowl, a Grey Cup and an XFL championship Name the first British-born player to win a Super Bowl ring. Scott McCready Osi Umenyiora Jay Ajayi Marvin Allen Apple’s '1984' commercial for the Macintosh that aired during Super Bowl XVIII, frequently cited as a watershed moment in TV advertising, was directed by which filmmaker? David Cronenberg James Cameron Ridley Scott George Lucas Which metropolitan area has played host to the most Super Bowls? Miami, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Tampa, Florida Who is the only athlete to play in a Super Bowl and the World Series? Bo Jackson Drew Henson Deion Sanders Tim Tebow Which city played host to the coldest outdoor Super Bowl on record? East Rutherford, New Jersey New Orleans, Louisiana Indianapolis, Indiana Arlington, Texas Who holds the record for most career Super Bowl touchdowns? Franco Harris Jerry Rice James White Emmitt Smith New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft infamously lost his Super Bowl XXXIX ring when ... ... it sank with the Costa Concordia ... his house was burgled ... it was stolen by Vladimir Putin ... he inadvertently left it behind at a massage parlor The Super Bowl Shuffle – recorded by the Chicago Bears ahead of their win in Super Bowl XX – was nominated for the Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1987, but lost to which song? Promise (Sade) Solid (Ashford & Simpson) Kiss (Prince & The Revolution) It's Raining Men (The Weather Girls) Who is the only known person to have won both a Super Bowl ring and an Academy Award? Art Rooney Jeffrey Lurie Steve Tisch Rosey Grier Who kicked the longest field goal in Super Bowl history? Steve Christie Justin Tucker Adam Vinatieri Jason Elam Which Australian player was the first person to take part in a Super Bowl and an AFL Grand Final? Jarryd Hayne Colin Ridgeway Ben Graham Darren Bennett Which quarterback was first to utter the now-famous slogan “I’m going to Disney World!” in a TV commercial airing immediately his team's Super Bowl win? Joe Montana Phil Simms Joe Theismann Doug Williams

Solutions

1:C - The Patriots have made a record 11 Super Bowl appearances, including a whopping 10 since the 2001 season. The Cowboys, Steelers and Broncos are tied for second-most with eight apiece., 2:C - The seldom-used 34-year-old backup did not expect to play after breaking curfew and spending the night before the first AFL–NFL world championship game out on the town. Pressed into action when starter Boyd Dowler was injured in the first quarter, McGee made a one-handed catch before scampering 37 yards into Super Bowl lore., 3:B - Keys' performance of the Star-Spangled Banner at Super Bowl XLVII was the lengthiest in the game's history. Neil Diamond's 62-second version at Super Bowl XXI remains the briefest., 4:B - Jawed Karim, frustrated with the inability to find video of 'Nipplegate' online, teamed up with friends Steve Chen and Chad Hurley to create a site where people could upload their own content. It sold to Google less than two years after launching for $1.65bn in stock., 5:D - Pittsburgh and Dallas have met three times (in Super Bowls X, XIII and XXX). Six other matchups have occurred twice: Washington v Dolphins, 49ers v Bengals, Cowboys v Bills, Giants v Patriots, Patriots v Eagles and Patriots v Rams., 6:D - The outspoken hero of Super Bowl III was included on Charles Colson's expanded list of key people considered political opponents of then-US president Richard Nixon. , 7:D - Perry's unapologetically zany concert at half-time of Super Bowl XLIX, featuring Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott as special guests, attracted 118.5m viewers according to Nielsen, making it the most viewed in Super Bowl Sunday history., 8:C - The five-time All-Pro linebacker also became the first non-quarterback to win MVP honors for Baltimore's 16-13 win over Dallas in Super Bowl V, where the teams combined for a record 11 turnovers in sloppy contest that became known as the 'Blunder Bowl'., 9:A - The London-born wide receiver was the first British national to earn a Super Bowl ring, which he did as a member of the Patriots' practice squad in February 2002. , 10:C - In 1995, the Clio Awards added the Scott-helmed spot to its Hall of Fame while Advertising Age named it as No 1 on its list of the 50 greatest commercials., 11:A - The greater Miami area has staged the Super Bowl a record 11 times, including five at the Orange Bowl and six at Hard Rock Stadium. That's more than New Orleans (10), Los Angeles (eight) and Tampa (five)., 12:C - The six-time All-Pro cornerback won Super Bowl titles with the 49ers and the Cowboys and made a World Series appearance with the Atlanta Braves in 1992, making him the only sportsperson to take part in both events., 13:B - The temperature at kickoff for Super Bowl VI between the Cowboys and Dolphins at Tulane Stadium was 39F (4C). , 14:B - The prolific wide receiver, who earned three Super Bowl rings with the 49ers and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIII, scored a record eight touchdowns in four appearances. The Cowboys' Emmitt Smith is second on the all-time list with five., 15:C - Putin allegedly pocketed the 4.94-carat bauble during Kraft's 2005 visit to Russia to help stimulate commerce with the US. According to Jeff Benedict's 2020 book on the Patriots dynasty, the George W Bush administration told Kraft that it “would be in the country’s best interest” if he said he’d given the ring to Putin as a gift., 16:C - Correctly, we might add., 17:C - The longtime Giants chairman, co-owner and executive vice president has won a pair of Super Bowl rings in addition to a Best Picture Oscar as a producer for Forrest Gump., 18:A - The Buffalo Bills kicker recorded the game's longest ever field goal against the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII, connecting on a 54-yarder in the first quarter to tie the game at 3-3., 19:C - The former Geelong captain turned NFL punter made history with the New Orleans Saints in February 2009, when he became the first Australian to represent the nation in the Super Bowl. , 20:B - The Giants quarterback became the first of many Super Bowl heroes to say the phrase in a pre-recorded TV spot that aired after New York's win over the Denver in Super Bowl XXI. He was paid $75,000 for his participation.

