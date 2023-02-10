Super Bowl Preview: Chiefs vs. Eagles Potential X-Factors & Derek Carr's Best Landing Spot

Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab gather at the site of the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona to discuss NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's latest comments on officiating, whether or not Derek Carr is a fit for the New Orleans Saints, the Dallas Cowboys' new offensive coordinator and to preview the biggest x-factors for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

The trio start off the show by recapping the biggest storylines to come out of Roger Goodell's State of the League presser, including Charles' question on how Roger feels about the state of officiating in the NFL.

Next, the group reacts to the news that Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr visited the Saints facility earlier this week. Everyone agrees the Saints offense could be a cushy landing spot for Carr, but question whether the Saints should be going after veteran quarterbacks or if it's time to rebuild and start with a young draft pick.

The Cowboys have their new offensive coordinator in former Cowboys consultant and journeyman OC Brian Schottenheimer. Jori points out that this move reinforces head coach Mike McCarthy's desire to have full control over his offense going into 2023 after mutually parting ways with Kellen Moore, but the hope is that Schottenheimer can be a "new voice" who can help take QB Dak Prescott's game to another level.

Finally the group move on to discuss the Super Bowl. Each host gives their pick for a potential game-changing x-factor to keep your eye on before diving into the fascinating stories behind the two quarterbacks in this game: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. They discuss each player's respective injuries they'll be battling through, how the Eagles created such a strong roster around Jalen Hurts and how this game could affect Hurts' contract talks moving forward. Finally, each host gives their pick for who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy along with a prediction for Super Bowl MVP.

1:00 - Roger Goodell's comments on the state of officiating in the NFL

12:20 - Is Derek Carr a good fit for the New Orleans Saints?

16:30 - Dallas hires Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator

24:05 - Super Bowl Preview: biggest potential x-factors and game-changers

28:50 - Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts: injury updates, contract talk and how they got here

51:50 - Super Bowl Picks: picking the winner and Super Bowl MVP

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor