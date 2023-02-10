Super Bowl predictions: Bears Wire staff picks for Chiefs-Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle in Super Bowl LVII, which features the league’s top seed from each conference and the first Super Bowl matchup between two Black starting quarterbacks.

On one side, you’ve got two-time MVP and former Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs (while recovering from a high ankle sprain). On the other, you have third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who took a massive step forward this season, making his Super Bowl debut. Both lead two of the league’s most explosive offenses.

But this game could come down to defense — as in, who does the best job containing those high-powered offenses.

Alyssa Barbieri (7-5)

The NFL’s top two seeds will square off in the Super Bowl, in what should make for an electric matchup to close out the 2022 season. It’s hard to pick against MVP Patrick Mahomes — even on one leg — especially considering the Chiefs have the top scoring offense in the league.

With that said, the Eagles have been the most well-rounded team in the NFL, especially at the line of scrimmage. They’re oozing with talent on both sides of the ball with a dominant defense and a high-powered offense, where Jalen Hurts has made defenses pay all year. This should be a competitive game that comes down to the fourth quarter. But, ultimately, I think Philadelphia will prove to be too much for even Mahomes.

Eagles 34, Chiefs 27

Brendan Sugrue (7-5)

This should be an exciting game as the NFL’s MVP Patrick Mahomes squares off against the NFL’s MVR (most valuable roster) in the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s difficult to bet against the best quarterback in the league, but Mahomes and the Chiefs are about to walk into a buzzsaw.

The Eagles have the best talent from top to bottom. They have very few weaknesses and will bully teams up front all game long on both sides of the ball. They took care of the league’s best defense when they disposed of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and if they can handle Chris Jones and Frank Clark, their offense should have little trouble moving the ball. Mahomes will do what he does and make magic happen to keep this close, but Philadelphia will win their second title in six seasons.

Eagles 27, Chiefs 25

Ryan Fedrau (6-6)

After a long season, we’re finally at the Super Bowl. The top two seeds will play each other, one in the Chiefs who are on a seven-game winning streak, and the other in the Eagles who have won 16 or their last 19 games. Kansas City has the number one scoring offense in the NFL. They’re running into a red hot defense in the Eagles, who were a top force throughout the regular season and have played their best football over the last two weeks.

Why do the Eagles win? Yes, their defense is great, but Jalen Hurts has helped push his offense to the third highest scoring team in football. With how well their defense plays and two weeks to prepare, Philly will be able to make the key stops needed in big moments to win this game. It will be a close and high-scoring game, but the Eagles will control things down the stretch and leave Arizona as champions.

Eagles 37, Chiefs 34

