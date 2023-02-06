Super Bowl Prediction Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Game Preview

Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, February 12

Super Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 12

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Kansas City Chiefs (14-3), Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win the Super Bowl

Get the ball out of the hands of Patrick Mahomes in a hurry.

For all of the fun on offense, and for all of the wonderful things Jalen Hurts can do, it’s the Eagle pass rush that’s the biggest issue for the Chiefs.

Mahomes and company have no problems getting into a shootout, and when they want to, they’ve got the ability to grind it a bit and control the clock. What they can’t do is expect the mediocre wide receivers to make big things happen down the field.

A high ankle sprain doesn’t just heal up in a few short weeks. Mahomes proved he could play on it without a problem, but he’s still not going to be quite the same guy moving around and making magic happen.

That’s all fine – he’s obviously a brilliant pocket passer – but he has to rely on the running game that didn’t do anything against the Bengals, and he has to come up with a ton of quick-hitting strikes to get the ball to his guys on the move.

Expect a lot of Isiah Pacheco as a target. Watch out for Jerick McKinnon to be unleashed after not doing a whole lot in the first two playoff games. Beware of all of the periphery parts like Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scandling, and others to be involved.

No one is more of a master at making everyone around an offense better than Mahomes.

However …

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl

This might not be exactly like what Tampa Bay’s defensive front did to Kansas City in LV, but it might not be too terribly far off.

Skyy Moore. Marquez Valdez-Scandling. JuJu Smith-Schuster. Philadelphia is exactly preparing for a who’s who of elite Chief pass catchers here.

Mecole Hardman is probably out, Kadarius Toney is hurting, and Travis Kelce is about to experience two weeks of the second-best defense in the NFL preparing for him.

Back to that whole thing about Patrick Mahomes needing to get the ball out of his hands in a hurry – yeah, the Eagles prepared for that against the 49ers.

Duh, Brock Purdy isn’t Mahomes, but the 49ers have far, far better weapons and the Eagle back seven should be able to keep the quick passes from doing anything too big. The secondary can rely on a pass rush that might not always get to Mahomes, but it won’t ever let him feel comfortable.

Mahomes and the Chiefs led the NFL in yards per pass attempt. Philadelphia’s defense led the NFL in fewest yards allowed per pass attempt.

On the other side, Philadelphia is 14-0 when running for more than 100 yards, and Kansas City gives up yards on the ground when teams are able to commit to grinding.

As long the Eagle defense is doing its job, Jalen Hurts doesn’t have to force anything or take any major chances, and the ground game should do the rest.

What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going to Win Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl

Either Patrick Mahomes is about to put on an all-timer of a performance, or the 2022-2023 Eagles are about to show that – even at this point – they’re incredibly underrated.

Expect the latter.

Nah, this won’t be the 31-9 wipeout like Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win over Kansas City was two years ago, but the rested Philadelphia defense is going to be brilliant.

Jalen Hurts – the two weeks off will matter here for his banged up shoulder – will take off a bit more than he did against San Francisco.

He’ll spread the ball around every bit as well as Mahomes will, the running game will get into a groove, and as a whole, the Eagle team that won its first two playoff games by a combined score of 69-14 is about to take its level up another notch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Philadelphia 34, Kansas City 20

Line: Philadelphia -1.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

