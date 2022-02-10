Super Bowl point spread shifting, with Rams now favored by only 3.5 at some books

The Super Bowl LVI point spread is starting to shift.

The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites, but the line quickly moved to 4.5 points, as early money came in on the Rams. But now some books are shifting the line again, and Caesars now has the line at Rams by 3.5.

“We want to see what Rams money is out there,” a Caesars spokesperson told David Payne Purdum of ESPN.

The line has been fairly stable, with everyone agreeing that the Rams ought to be favored by somewhere in that 3.5 to 4.5 range.

