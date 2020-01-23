Super Bowl pay: What Chiefs, 49ers players will earn

Members of the winning team at Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 will earn double the pay of their opponents, but the six-figure check will still be far less than what the highest-paid players on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers generally earn.

Postseason pay is predetermined by the NFL’s collective-bargaining agreement. All players on a given team receive the same bonus share linked to their team’s progression through the playoffs.

For the 2020 season, members of the Super Bowl LIV champions will receive a $124,000 check. Players on the losing team will each earn $62,000 for the game.

Even the larger Super Bowl pay share is a significant downgrade for a well-compensated star. For example, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins earned a base salary of $11.95 million in 2019, which equates to more than $700,000 per game through the 17 weeks of the regular season.

Super Bowl participants receive their check within 15 days of the game, according to the labor agreement.

Chiefs and 49ers players have each earned $87,000 so far this postseason, a total which includes $31,000 for the divisional playoff round and $56,000 for the conference championship. Both teams had a bye for the wild card round.

For last year’s Super Bowl, members of the winning team, the New England Patriots, earned a $118,000 championship share, while players on the losing Los Angeles Rams made $59,000.

