Super Bowl party food may cost more this year
Super Bowl fans are hungry for more than a win! CBS News's Danya Bacchus shows us just how much food Americans eat on game day and why the spread will cost more this year.
Super Bowl fans are hungry for more than a win! CBS News's Danya Bacchus shows us just how much food Americans eat on game day and why the spread will cost more this year.
Legendary DL coach Rod Marinelli planning to retire after 25 years in NFL ranks
Emmitt Smith said the NFL needs to address its issues with minority hiring and also discussed the Super Bowl parties.
Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium is bringing in the jet set and charter flights are expected to crowd local airports. Here's how
Which one is your favorite?
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton joins Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles revealing his next career move, whether or not he’d consider coaching the Dallas Cowboys, how he’s learning from his former pupil Drew Brees, what not to tell Tony Romo and how the NFL’s partnership with Zebra Technologies is changing the game for the better.
Filipino Mexican Lakers fan Patrick De Los Rios jokingly brought a rice cooker to shooting guard Reaves’ autograph signing at Rowland Heights, California, on Feb. 6. The video of his meet-and-greet subsequently went viral on social media.
Keeping to her love of lingerie-as-clothing, the catsuit included a bustier-inspired bodice, fitted out with boning and an underwire top.
This was a great story about the Chiefs coach.
The longest suspension of Marchand's suspension-heavy career.
In three years, Roc Nation diversified and modernized the Super Bowl halftime show. But as the recent Brian Flores lawsuit shows, changing the NFL isn't easy.
The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a bit of everything, starting with Aaron Rodgers becoming the fifth player to repeat as Most Valuable Player. “It is kind of surreal sitting here," Rodgers said. Despite the turmoil of training camp and the headlines created by the Green Bay quarterback when he misled the public on his COVID-19 vaccination, Rodgers' play on the field was superb.
Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt knows the Bengals well given his twice-yearly matchups against the AFC North rival.
An aggressive foul by Clemson's David Collins on Duke's Wendell Moore created a scene at Littlejohn Coliseum that ended with a half-court apology.
Gazpacho is many things. It’s a sippable summer soup often enjoyed with fresh cilantro. It’s a refreshing entree on hot days when you’d rather die than turn on your stove. It’s a controversial party snack in Tim Robinson’s brilliant sketch show I Think You Should Leave. It is not Nazi Germany’s secret police organization, as suggested by the most recent Marjorie Taylor Greene gaffe.
Breanna Stewart is a unique situation and acknowledges not playing in the WNBA isn't likely for her. But it might be for others.
The boots and buckles were out Thursday as The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame in Fort Worth rolled out the red carpet for the cast and crew of “1883.” It’s a prequel to the smash hit “Yellowstone” about a Texas family fleeing poverty and is filmed in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
The names and faces of members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have filled our television screens in the run to Super Bowl LVI. Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow. Aaron Donald. Ja'Marr...
Aaron Rodgers had “great conversations” with Packers leadership before starting his offseason and expects to make a decision about his future quickly.
Two of the newest arrivals to the Dallas Cowboys made the rounds at the media center this week. On Thursday, we visited with 2021 first-round linebacker Micah Parsons and 2020 first-round receiver CeeDee Lamb. Both said the same thing about playing for America’s Team — plenty of people in America hate their team. “I knew [more]