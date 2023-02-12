Super Bowl outfit tracker: See 2023's dazzling looks

See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII.

Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

Not only are fans preparing to watch the much-anticipated game, but many are waiting for the return of Rihanna, who will be performing for this year's halftime show. But Rihanna isn't the only star that is preparing to turn heads. Players from the Eagles and the Chiefs are showing up to State Farm Arena in their finest fits.

Here's a look at some of the finest ensembles:

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles signal caller Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay are ready for the game, as the two are seen in their gameday fits. Hurts is back to his purple ensembles, which is clearly the 24-year-old QB's favorite color, and Slay is seen in a dapper two-toned suit and a pair of patent leather shoes to complete the look.

Fletcher Cox might take the award for the shiniest fit of the day as the defensive tackle wore a full platinum suit and a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, A.J. Brown took a more laid-back approach for his gameday outfit as the wide receiver was photographed in a Gucci denim jacket and a pair of Jordan 1s.

Defensive back Reed Blankenship is ready to go in his Eagles green, while running back Miles Sanders' fit turned heads for his creativity and design.

Kansas City Chiefs

Two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes has arrived in fine style. The 27-year-old signal caller kept it simple and classic with a plaid three-piece suit and a pair of Oakley shades to complete the look.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived to State Farm in an interesting fit that might be giving an ode to his Samoan Polynesian heritage.