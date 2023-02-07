Super Bowl Opening Night: Follow live as Eagles, Chiefs kick off week
Super Bowl LVII Opening Night is here, and Yahoo Sports is on site at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
The night promises a ton of fun as fans and media get to see players and coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs loosen up a bit before their week of prep really begins. The Eagles are up first from 8-9 p.m. ET, and then the Chiefs take their turn from 10-11 p.m. ET.
Among those available at the risers: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown and center Jason Kelce; and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Follow along live with us right here.