Super Bowl Opening Night: Follow live as Eagles, Chiefs kick off week

Super Bowl LVII Opening Night kicks off Super Week in Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVII Opening Night is here, and Yahoo Sports is on site at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The night promises a ton of fun as fans and media get to see players and coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs loosen up a bit before their week of prep really begins. The Eagles are up first from 8-9 p.m. ET, and then the Chiefs take their turn from 10-11 p.m. ET.

Among those available at the risers: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown and center Jason Kelce; and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Follow along live with us right here.