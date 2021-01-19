Super Bowl odds for winner, MVP with only 4 teams remaining
The NFL is down to its final four teams. The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills all remain vying for the league championship.
What do the betting odds look for the Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP?
Below are the odds from BetMGM.
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
Individual team odds
The Packers and the Chiefs are the favorites. Here are the odds for each team to win it.
Kansas City Chiefs: +210
Green Bay Packers: +210
Buffalo Bills: +325
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +400
Specific game outcomes
There are odds for each specific outcome:
Chiefs over Packers: +375
Packers over Chiefs: +400
Bills over Packers: +550
Packers over Bills: +600
Chiefs over Bucs: +650
Bucs over Chiefs: +725
Bills over Bucs: +900
Bucs over Bills: +1000
Top Super Bowl MVP odds
There are odds for 54 players to win MVP, including Bills backup QB Matt Barkley. But here are the players with the shortest odds.
Aaron Rodgers +280
Patrick Mahomes +325
Josh Allen +475
Tom Brady +500
Tyreek Hill +1400
Travis Kelce +1600
Davante Adams +1600
Stefon Diggs +2200
Aaron Jones +3000
Antonio Brown +4000
