Super Bowl odds for winner, MVP with only 4 teams remaining

The NFL is down to its final four teams. The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills all remain vying for the league championship.

What do the betting odds look for the Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP?

Below are the odds from BetMGM.

Individual team odds

The Packers and the Chiefs are the favorites. Here are the odds for each team to win it.

  • Kansas City Chiefs: +210

  • Green Bay Packers: +210

  • Buffalo Bills: +325

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +400

Specific game outcomes

There are odds for each specific outcome:

  • Chiefs over Packers: +375

  • Packers over Chiefs: +400

  • Bills over Packers: +550

  • Packers over Bills: +600

  • Chiefs over Bucs: +650

  • Bucs over Chiefs: +725

  • Bills over Bucs: +900

  • Bucs over Bills: +1000

Top Super Bowl MVP odds

There are odds for 54 players to win MVP, including Bills backup QB Matt Barkley. But here are the players with the shortest odds.

  • Aaron Rodgers +280

  • Patrick Mahomes +325

  • Josh Allen +475

  • Tom Brady +500

  • Tyreek Hill +1400

  • Travis Kelce +1600

  • Davante Adams +1600

  • Stefon Diggs +2200

  • Aaron Jones +3000

  • Antonio Brown +4000

