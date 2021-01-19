Super Bowl odds for winner, MVP with only 4 teams remaining

The NFL is down to its final four teams. The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills all remain vying for the league championship.

What do the betting odds look for the Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP?

Below are the odds from BetMGM.

Individual team odds

The Packers and the Chiefs are the favorites. Here are the odds for each team to win it.

Kansas City Chiefs: +210

Green Bay Packers: +210

Buffalo Bills: +325

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +400

Specific game outcomes

There are odds for each specific outcome:

Chiefs over Packers: +375

Packers over Chiefs: +400

Bills over Packers: +550

Packers over Bills: +600

Chiefs over Bucs: +650

Bucs over Chiefs: +725

Bills over Bucs: +900

Bucs over Bills: +1000

Top Super Bowl MVP odds

There are odds for 54 players to win MVP, including Bills backup QB Matt Barkley. But here are the players with the shortest odds.

Aaron Rodgers +280

Patrick Mahomes +325

Josh Allen +475

Tom Brady +500

Tyreek Hill +1400

Travis Kelce +1600

Davante Adams +1600

Stefon Diggs +2200

Aaron Jones +3000

Antonio Brown +4000

