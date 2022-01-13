Super Bowl odds for teams in the playoffs

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend. 14 teams — seven in the NFC and seven in the AFC — vie for the coveted Lombardi Trophy, signifying they are Super Bowl champions.

According to betting odds from Tipico Sportsbook, there are two clear favorites to win it all. There are also some dark horses and then some long shots.

Below are the Super Bowl odds for each of the 14 teams who made the postseason.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Packers’ Super Bowl odds: +350 (bet $100, win $350)

Their implied odds of winning the Super Bowl are 22.22% with 7/2 fractional odds.

Kansas City Chiefs

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs’ Super Bowl odds: +425 (bet $100, win $425)

The Chiefs have 19.05% implied odds of winning it all with 17/4 fractional odds.

Tennesee Titans

Titans’ Super Bowl odds: +750 (bet $100, win $750)

Tennessee has 11.76% implied odds, with fractional odds of 15/2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds: +750 (bet $100, win $750)

Like Tennessee, Tampa has 11.76% implied odds, with fractional odds of 15/2.

Buffalo Bills

Bills’ Super Bowl odds: +750 (bet $100, win $750)

Like Tampa and Tennessee, Buffalo has 11.76% implied odds, with fractional odds of 15/2.

Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rams’ Super Bowl odds: +1000 (bet $100, win $1000)

The Rams’ implied odds of being champions are 9.09%, with 10/1 fractional odds.

Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds: +1200 (bet $100, win to $1200)

The Cowboys’ implied odds of being Super Bowl champs are 7.69%, with 12/1 fractional odds.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals’ Super Bowl odds: +2000 (bet $100, win $2000)

Their implied odds of being champs are 4.76%, with 20/1 fractional odds.

San Francisco 49ers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

49ers’ Super Bowl odds: +2000 (bet $100, win $2000)

Story continues

Like the Bengals, their implied odds of being champs are 4.76%, with 20/1 fractional odds.

New England Patriots

Patriots’ Super Bowl odds: +2000 (bet $100, win $2000)

Like the 49ers and the Bengals, their implied odds of being champs are 4.76%, with 20/1 fractional odds.

Arizona Cardinals

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals’ Super Bowl odds: +2000 (bet $100, win $2000)

Like the Pats, 49ers and Bengals, their implied odds of being champs are 4.76%, with 20/1 fractional odds.

Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders’ Super Bowl odds: +5000 (bet $100, win $5000)

They only have 1.96% implied odds of winning the Super Bowl, with 50/1 fractional odds.

Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles’ Super Bowl odds: +6000 (bet $100, win $6000)

They only have 1.64$ implied odds of winning the Super Bowl. They have 60/1 fractional odds.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers’ Super Bowl odds: +7000 (bet $100, win $7000)

The Steelers have only 1.41% implied odds of winning it all, with 70/1 fractional odds.

1

1