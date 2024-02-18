Super Bowl odds, MVP odds and more Rams stories for Cardinals fans

It is the time off the offseason when we take a weekly look at the NFC West and see what the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals have been doing.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories about the Rams over the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Rams' Super Bowl odds

The Rams seek a second title under head coach Sean McVay. They are not among the favorites in 2024. New Super Bowl odds are out and the Rams are middle of the pack with +3000 to be champs.

Rams 12th in final power rankings

The Rams made the playoffs but lost in the first round. In final power rankings with the entire season complete, they finished 12th.

Matthew Stafford's MVP odds

New future odds for next season’s MVP odds are out. Matthew Stafford is just outside the top 10 in favorites. He is +2000 to win MVP next season.

Puka Nacua shines at Celebrity game

Nacua played in the Celebrity basketball game during NBA All-Star Weekend.

He had some highlights.

Chili Davis added to coaching staff

Chili Davis

The Rams hired Chili Davis to be their assistant special teams coach. He was special teams coordinator at Florida A&M most recently.

