Super Bowl odds & MVP futures update: 11/6

BIGGEST RISE: BALTIMORE RAVENS

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LIV

OPEN: 20/1

WEEK 9: 18/1

WEEK 10: 8/1

What a win over the Patriots can do for your public appeal, right? Baltimore’s dominant performance on Sunday night pushed the team up among the league’s elite in the futures odds, tied with Kansas City at 8/1 and behind only San Francisco 7/1, New Orleans 4/1, and New England 12/5. The Ravens roll into Ohio to smack around the Bengals as 10-point chalk in Week 10, then have a tough trio of games versus Houston, at the L.A. Rams, and versus San Francisco.

BIGGEST FALL: MINNESOTA VIKINGS

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LIV

OPEN: 16/1

WEEK 9: 16/1

WEEK 10: 25/1

Make up your mind Minnesota: do you suck or not? The Vikings looked like viable Super Bowl sleepers after a four-game winning streak but came crashing back to earth in a 26-23 loss at Kansas City to the Matt Moore-led Chiefs on Sunday. That took Minny from a top-tier contender to a middle-of-the-pack pick to win the Big Game, according to oddsmakers. The Vikes play their second straight game on the road in Dallas Sunday night, then follow that primetime outing with a home date with Denver before a bye in Week 12.

NFL MVP WATCH: Lamar Jackson, BALTIMORE RAVENS

ODDS TO WIN NFL MVP

OPEN: 100/1

WEEK 9: 7/1

WEEK 10: 3/1

Jackson has rushed up the MVP odds board, much like his performances on the field, and is now the co-favorite to win Most Valuable Player along with Seattle QB Russell Wilson. Jackson took Bill Belichick and the New England to task school Sunday night, totaling three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) and 224 yards of offense in a big win for Baltimore. Wilson can break away from Lamar with a big performance at undefeated San Francisco Monday night while Jackson will have to really light up the scoreboard versus the winless bad-new Bengals to improve his MVP chances in Week 10.