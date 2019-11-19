Super Bowl odds and MVP futures update: 11/19

BIGGEST RISE: DALLAS COWBOYS

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LIV

OPEN: 20/1

WEEK 11: 40/1

WEEK 12: 20/1

With the Cowboys knocking off the Detroit Lions (without QB Matt Stafford) and the Eagles losing to the Patriots, Dallas jumps to the top of the NFC East with a 6-4 SU record entering Week 12. The Cowboys meet New England this Sunday, and should they beat the defending champs, expect America’s Team to slide way up the Super Bowl odds board. The Cowboys, however, haven’t played many quality QBs so far this season (losing to Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins) and take on the all-time best at the position in Foxborough this weekend.

BIGGEST FALL: HOUSTON TEXANS

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LIV

OPEN: 30/1

WEEK 11: 20/1

WEEK 12: 40/1

Taking a loss to the Ravens isn’t that bad. Hell, even the Patriots have fallen to Baltimore. But taking a 41-7 defeat will definitely ding your stock in the Super Bowl futures. Houston’s losses have come against some quality opponents but with things getting tight in the AFC South, this week’s matchup versus the Colts will have a huge say in the Texans’ postseason hopes. They’ve already dropped one game with Indianapolis, and should they lose in Week 12, Houston is likely left grasping for a Wild Card ticket.

MVP WATCH: Dak Prescott, DALLAS COWBOYS

ODDS TO WIN 2019 NFL MVP

OPEN: 100/1

WEEK 11: 20/1

WEEK 12: 14/1

Prescott pushed the Cowboys to victory with 444 yards passing and three touchdowns versus Detroit last Sunday. That came on the heels of a 397-yard, three-touchdown performance in a loss to Minnesota the week before. Prescott is among the second-tier contenders for NFL MVP – joining the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Christian McCaffrey – but would have to put up some huge numbers and lead Dallas to win out in the remaining games to get ahead of Lamar Jackson (+140) and Russell Wilson (+150).