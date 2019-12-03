Super Bowl odds & MVP futures update: 12/3

BIGGEST RISE: HOUSTON TEXANS

OPEN: 30/1

WEEK 13: 40/1

WEEK 14: 20/1

The Texans get a significant bump in the Big Game betting odds after a solid showing against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Houston’s offense looked great, but the defense really impressed, especially the pass rush. What was thought of as the team’s big weakness unleashed hell on Tom Brady, bringing down the GOAT three times and registering 10 hits on the future Hall of Famer. The Texans are in control of the AFC South with Indianapolis falling off the pace, but here comes Tennessee on a three-game winning streak. These teams play twice in the final four weeks of football, so nothing is set in stone for Houston. Interesting note: J.J. Watt "could" return to action for the postseason. Could.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

BIGGEST FALL: DALLAS COWBOYS

OPEN: 20/1

WEEK 13: 25/1

WEEK 14: 40/1

Now, Dallas isn’t exactly the biggest drop in the Super Bowl odds heading into Week 14. That honor goes to the L.A. Chargers, who were downgraded from 500/1 to 5,000/1 to win it all after that rough (but very on-brand) loss to Denver last Sunday. But that adjustment isn't saying much. The Cowboys, however, laid a big ole turkey egg at home to Buffalo on Thanksgiving Day – the team’s third loss in four games – and can’t seem to beat quality football teams, with a 0-5 SU record against foes with winning records. But, as long as the Eagles keep losing to the Dolphins, Dallas maintains its booby prize of NFC East champ. The Cowboys have a stiff (and chilly) challenge in Chicago Thursday night.

Story continues

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

MVP WATCH: Deshaun Watson, HOUSTON TEXANS

OPEN: 60/1

WEEK 13: 40/1

WEEK 14: 12/1

You come at the king, you best not miss. And Deshaun didn’t miss, taking the Texans to a win over Brady and the Pats Sunday night. While that result was big time for Houston and its postseason hopes, and made waves in the Super Bowl futures, it doesn’t really matter in the MVP odds. Sure, Watson gets a significant adjustment in Week 14 but he’s not winning MVP: not with Lamar Jackson as a -310 favorite and Russell Wilson sitting at +340. Much like his 2015 Heisman campaign at Clemson, Deshaun is among the MVP finalists but isn’t going to take home the hardware.