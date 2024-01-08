Super Bowl odds: Buffalo is the clear No. 3 favorite to win it all after beating Miami in Week 18

The Buffalo Bills are the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and the No. 3 Super Bowl favorite. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The two top seeds enter the NFL playoffs as the Super Bowl favorites.

With the 14 playoff teams set after the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers open the postseason at +225 to win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

The 49ers are looking for their first Super Bowl since 1994 after appearing in the Super Bowl after both the 2012 and 2019 seasons. Four seasons ago, the 49ers lost to the Chiefs. In 2012, a 49ers team coached by current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh lost to the Baltimore Ravens and coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC and are at +325 to win it all. Both teams have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and won’t have to play any road games in the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl odds got shorter on Sunday night with a win over the Miami Dolphins. The victory earned the Bills the AFC East title and the No. 2 seed, while the Dolphins dropped to the No. 6 seed. Buffalo is at +650 to win the Super Bowl after it was at +800 entering the final week of the regular season despite not having a guaranteed playoff berth.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds are slightly higher than the Bills at +750. The Cowboys are also infamously looking for their first Super Bowl title since the 1990s and host the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 5 favorite at +900. The Chiefs are the No. 3 seed in the AFC and host the Dolphins on Saturday night. It’ll be the first game back at Arrowhead Stadium for former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins’ odds to win the Super Bowl are at +1600. They’ll have to win at least two road games — likely three — to get to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February and Philadelphia is +1300 to win the Super Bowl despite entering the playoffs with five losses in its last six games. The Eagles moved to 10-1 after beating the Bills in overtime on Nov. 26 before losing three games in a row. A win over the Giants on Christmas stopped that streak before unexpected losses to the Cardinals and Giants over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Super Bowl odds for all 14 NFL playoff teams

AFC championship odds

Ravens (+140)

Bills (+280)

Chiefs (+450)

Dolphins (+750)

Browns (+1400)

Texans (+1600)

Steelers (+5000)

NFC championship odds