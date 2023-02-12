Super Bowl betting, odds: Betting guide to Eagles vs. Chiefs, including spread, total and props

PHOENIX — This will likely be the most-bet Super Bowl ever. We can say that just about every year for the foreseeable future.

With more states adding legal betting and more fans downloading apps, sports betting is growing every year. This Super Bowl is being held in a state with legal sports betting for the first time.

The Super Bowl annually brings out every type of bettor, from the seasoned professional to those who bet on one game a year. Here's the guide to betting Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles:

The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

What is the point spread for the Super Bowl?

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs at BetMGM. That number hasn't moved in more than a week. When the conference championship games finished, BetMGM very briefly had the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points, and it almost immediately moved to Eagles -1.5 as money came in on Philadelphia. Shortly after that the Eagles were favored by 2.5. It eventually settled at Eagles -1.5.

Who is the popular pick?

Since the spread was released, most of the money has been on the Eagles. Two-thirds of the money bet on the spread is on Philadelphia. There is no shortage on picks for the Super Bowl on the internet, but here's an in-depth breakdown and pick at Yahoo Sportsbook.

Do I have to bet on the point spread?

Many fans like removing the point spread and betting the moneyline, which is just a bet on which team will win. The Eagles are -125 on the moneyline, meaning bettors would have to wager $125 to win $100. As of Friday night the two biggest bets at BetMGM on the Super Bowl were on the Eagles moneyline: $1.25 million to win $1 million, and $1 million to win $800,000. The Chiefs are +105, with a $100 bet winning $105.

What's the over/under for the Super Bowl?

The over/under, also known as the total (the combined points for both teams), is 50.5. There are -115 odds on the over, meaning you'd have to bet $115 to win $100 if you take over 50.5. The odds are usually -110. The under has hit in four straight Super Bowls. Most bets have been on the over, but there are reasons to look at betting the under.

Are there any other historical trends for Super Bowl betting?

Yes, and you can find some here. Favorites are 28-25-2 against the spread (one game, Super Bowl XLIX, was a pick 'em). There have been 28 unders and 27 overs (Super Bowl I didn't have a total). Also, tails is winning 29-27 on the coin toss.

How about some other crazy prop bets?

There are plenty of them, though they're not offered in every state. Other than the coin toss, a popular one is which color the Gatorade bath will be for the winning head coach. Yellow/green is the favorite at +275 and Yahoo Sportsbook's Greg Brainos broke down the best bet for that.

What are some game props?

You can generally separate props into game props and player props. Game props are geared toward team-based stats or bets like "Will there be a safety in the game?" (The "yes" for the safety is +750.) There are practically endless game props, but our Yahoo Sportsbook team gave our favorite game prop bets as a starter. There's also a great argument from Yahoo Sportsbook's Pete Truszkowski for betting "no touchback" for the game's opening kickoff.

How about player props?

Player props have become a huge part of the betting market. There are dozens for Super Bowl LVII. For example, Patrick Mahomes' passing yardage total is 294.5, and it's 238.5 for Jalen Hurts. Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown got a lot of love in our favorite player prop bets.

What's the most popular prop bet?

First touchdown scorer has become a popular bet the past few years, and the most-bet prop of Super Bowl LVII is Travis Kelce to score the game's first TD. That's +650 odds. The second most-bet prop is Kelce to score anytime (-125 odds). We broke down which players scored the first touchdown most often for each team.

Can you bet on Super Bowl MVP?

Absolutely. Patrick Mahomes, unsurprisingly, is the favorite at +130. Jalen Hurts is second at +140. Next are Travis Kelce (+1100), A.J. Brown (+1400) and Miles Sanders (+2500). Everyone else has at least 30-to-1 odds. A long shot like Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick at 30-to-1 would cash a nice ticket. There was already a $2,500 bet on Eagles backup running back Kenneth Gainwell to win MVP at 125-to-1 odds. Yahoo Sportsbook's Greg Brainos explained why there's value betting on non-QBs for MVP. Yahoo Sportsbook's Mark Drumheller had his top three non-QB picks for MVP.

What's the weirdest betting trend this season?

The fourth-most bet prop (heads at -105 is No. 3, after the Kelce TD props) is the Eagles to beat the Chiefs by the exact score of 37-34. That prop has odds at +8000. Why are so many people betting that seemingly random final score? A Twitter user shared a Pro Football Reference box score that said the game would end in that score. So it became a hot bet for the Super Bowl. You can't make that up.

What other advice is there for betting the Super Bowl?

Have fun with it. Don't bet beyond what you're willing to lose. With proper bankroll management, betting on the Super Bowl should be an entertaining way to enhance watching the game. And don't forget to take yellow/green for the Gatorade bath.