Super Bowl odds: 49ers' status as NFC favorite strengthens after losses by Cowboys and Eagles

It’ll be a surprise if an NFC team other than the San Francisco 49ers wins the Super Bowl.

The top seed in the NFC’s status as the favorite to win the conference and the Super Bowl got stronger over Wild Card weekend as the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both lost. But if the 49ers lose over the next two weekends, odds are an AFC team will be lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Three of the top four Super Bowl favorites at BetMGM after Wild Card weekend are now AFC teams. The Baltimore Ravens are still the No. 2 favorite to win the Super Bowl and are followed by the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. You have to go all the way down to No. 5 to find the No. 2 NFC team on the board.

The 49ers opened the playoffs at +225 to win the Super Bowl and are now at +175 ahead of their Saturday game against the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers were -120 to win the NFC and are now -190 to appear in the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2019 season.

The San Francisco 49ers are now -190 to win the NFC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Ravens moved from +325 to +275 after three AFC teams were eliminated over the weekend. The Ravens host the Texans — the biggest long shot to win the Super Bowl at +3000 — on Saturday.

The Bills went from +650 to +500 after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Monday. Their odds are just ahead of the Chiefs at +700 as Kansas City visits Buffalo on Sunday. The Chiefs opened the playoffs at +950 and easily took down the Miami Dolphins to open the playoffs. Sunday’s game in Buffalo is set to be the first true road game the Chiefs have played in the playoffs since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback in 2018.

The Lions are behind the Chiefs at +900 and have vastly better odds than the other three teams on the board. Detroit odds were more than cut in half from +2000 thanks to the Cowboys’ and Eagles’ losses. The Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon after the Bucs beat the Eagles on Monday night.

Divisional round Super Bowl odds

San Francisco 49ers (+175)

Baltimore Ravens (+275)

Buffalo Bills (+500)

Kansas City Chiefs (+700)

Detroit Lions (+900)

Green Bay Packers (+2800)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2800)

Houston Texans (+3000)

NFC championship odds

San Francisco 49ers (-190)

Detroit Lions (+325)

Green Bay Packers (+900)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+900)

AFC championship odds