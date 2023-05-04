Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams after the 2023 NFL draft
Following the 2023 NFL draft, all 32 teams in the league have a slew of brand new players on their roster.
But along with changes to locker rooms, there have also been changes to Super Bowl 58 odds.
Here are the latest odds for the outright winner of next season’s Super Bowl following the draft:
Current Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +20000
Current Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6600
Current Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +1800
Current Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +900
Current Panthers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000
Current Bears’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000
Current Bengals’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +900
Current Browns’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +3000
Current Cowboys’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +1600
Current Broncos’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +4000
Current Lions’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +2000
Current Packers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000
Current Texans’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +12500
Current Colts’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +10000
Current Jaguars’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +2500
Current Chiefs’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +650
Current Raiders’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6600
Current Chargers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +3000
Current Rams’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6600
Current Dolphins’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +3000
Current Vikings’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000
Current Patriots’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000
Current Saints’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +4000
Current Giants’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000
Current Jets’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +1400
Current Eagles’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +750
Current Steelers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6000
Current 49ers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +900
Current Seahawks’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +4000
Current Buccaneers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +8000
Current Titans’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +8000
Current Commanders’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6600
Top odds
Chiefs: +650
Eagles: +750
Bills: +900
Cowboys: +900
Bengals: +900
49ers: +900
Cowboys: +1600
Jets: +1400
NFL odds: What to Know
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.