Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams after the 2023 NFL draft

Following the 2023 NFL draft, all 32 teams in the league have a slew of brand new players on their roster.

But along with changes to locker rooms, there have also been changes to Super Bowl 58 odds.

Here are the latest odds for the outright winner of next season’s Super Bowl following the draft:

Arizona Cardinals

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +20000

Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Current Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6600

Baltimore Ravens

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +1800

Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Current Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +900

Carolina Panthers

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Current Panthers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000

Chicago Bears

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Bears’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000

Cincinnati Bengals

(USA TODAY Network)

Current Bengals’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +900

Cleveland Browns

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Browns’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +3000

Dallas Cowboys

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Cowboys’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +1600

Denver Broncos

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Broncos’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +4000

Detroit Lions

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Current Lions’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +2000

Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Current Packers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000

Houston Texans

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Current Texans’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +12500

Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Current Colts’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +10000

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Current Jaguars’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +2500

Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Current Chiefs’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +650

Las Vegas Raiders

(Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Raiders’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6600

Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Current Chargers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +3000

Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Current Rams’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6600

Miami Dolphins

(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Dolphins’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +3000

Minnesota Vikings

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Vikings’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000

New England Patriots

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Patriots’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000

New Orleans Saints

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Saints’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +4000

New York Giants

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Giants’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +5000

New York Jets

(Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Jets’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +1400

Philadelphia Eagles

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Eagles’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +750

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Steelers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6000

San Francisco 49ers

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Current 49ers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +900

Seattle Seahawks

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Seahawks’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +4000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Current Buccaneers’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +8000

Tennessee Titans

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Titans’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +8000

Washington Commanders

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Current Commanders’ Super Bowl 58 outright winner odds: +6600

Top odds

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

NFL odds: What to Know

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

