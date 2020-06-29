If you're hoping for a 49ers-Patriots matchup in the Super Bowl in February, those odds just got slightly better Sunday.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton agreed to a one-year contract with New England, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported, citing sources.

With the addition of Newton, the Patriots' odds of reaching Super Bowl LV jumped to 10-1, according to Points Bet USA.

And New England's odds of winning their seventh Lombardi Trophy jumped from 25-1 to 20-1. The 49ers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are 9-1.

The Patriots are moving up the Super Bowl odds board...



▫️ Before Cam signing: 25-1

▫️ After Cam signing: 20-1



Updated odds for every team at @PointsBetUSA:https://t.co/t8F8t2blUQ









— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 29, 2020

The Patriots were slated to head into training camp with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the leading candidates to start at quarterback in Week 1. But Newton, who won the MVP in 2015, changes all that.

If Newton wins the Patriots' starting quarterback job, he will get a chance to face the 49ers before a possible Super Bowl preview. The two teams are set to face each other on Oct. 25 in Foxboro.

[RELATED: Why 49ers had best offseason]

There's still a long way to go until a possible 49ers-Patriots meeting in the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) and Baltimore Ravens (6-1) remain the heavy favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but the Patriots threw their hat back in the ring after Tom Brady left in free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl odds 2020: Patriots' chances to win improve after Cam Newton report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area