Super Bowl national anthem times through the years
Clocking in on the anthem
The Super Bowl national anthem time has become a big business when it comes to wagering. Will Chris Stapleton go over 205 seconds before Super Bowl LVII? What do you think?
Super Bowl 1
Performers: The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band & UCLA Choir.
Time: 1:16.
Super Bowl II
Performer: Grambling State Tigers Marching Band.
Time: N/A.
Super Bowl III
Performer: Lloyd Geisler (on the trumpet).
Time: 1:27.
Super Bowl IV
Performers: Doc Severinsen (on the trumpet) and Pat O’Brien (spoken).
Time: 1:26
Super Bowl V
Performer: Tommy Loy (on the trumpet).
Time: 1:13.
Super Bowl VI
Performer: US Air Force Academy Chorale.
Time: 1:10.
Super Bowl VII
Performer: Little Angels of Chicago’s Holy Angels Church.
Time: 1:12.
Super Bowl VIII
Performer: Charley Pride.
Time: 1:10.
Super Bowl IX
Performer: New Orleans Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America.
Time: 1:22.
Super Bowl X
Performer: Tom Sullivan
Time: 1:54.
Super Bowl XI
None. Vikki Carr sang “America the Beautiful”
Super Bowl XII
Performer: Phyllis Kelly.
Time: N/A.
Super Bowl XIII
Performer: The Colgate Thirteen.
Time: 1:19.
Super Bowl XIV
Performer: Cheryl Ladd.
Time: 1:18.
Super Bowl XV
Performer: Helen O’Connell.
Time: 1:22.
Super Bowl XVI
Performer: Diana Ross.
Time: 1:38.
Super Bowl XVII
Performer: Leslie Easterbrook.
Time: 1:33.
Super Bowl XVIII
Performer: Barry Manilow.
Time: 1:34.
Super Bowl XIX
Performer: San Francisco Boys and Girls Choirs.
Time: 1:21.
Super Bowl XX
Time: 1:22.
Super Bowl XXI
Performer: Neil Diamond,
Time: 1:02.
Super Bowl XXII
Performer: Herb Alpert (on the trumpet).
Time: 1:34.
Super Bowl XXIII
Performer: Billy Joel.
Time: 1:26.
Super Bowl XIV
Performer: Aaron Neville.
Time: 1:25.
Super Bowl XV
Performer: Whitney Houston.
Time: 1:56.
Super Bowl XXVI
Performer: Harry Connick Jr.
Time: 2:06.
Super Bowl XXVII
Performer: Garth Brooks.
Time: 1:45.
Super Bowl XXVIII
Performer: Natalie Cole.
Time: 2:33.
Super Bowl XXIX
Performer: Kathie Lee Gifford.
Time: 1:40.
Super Bowl XXX
Performer: Vanessa Williams.
Time: 1:35.
Super Bowl XXXI
Performer: Luther Vandross.
Time: 1:53.
Super Bowl XXXII
Performer: Jewel.
Time: !:27,
Super Bowl XXXIII
Performer: Cher.
Time: 1:55.
Super Bowl XXXIV
Performer: Faith Hill.
Time: 2:00.
Super Bowl XXXV
Performer; Backstreet Boys.
Time: 1:49.
Super Bowl XXXVI
Performer: Mariah Carey.
Time: 1:56.
Super Bowl XXXVII
Performer: The Chicks.
Time: 1:33.
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Performer: Beyonce.
Time: 2:09.
Super Bowl XXXIX
Performer: Choirs of US Military Academies.
Time: 1:53.
Super Bowl XL
Performers: Aaron Neville & Aretha Franklin.
Time: 2:09.
Super Bowl XLI
Performer: Billy Joel.
Time: 1:30.
Super Bowl XLII
Performer Jordin Sparks.
Time: 1:54.
Super Bowl XLIII
Performer: Jennifer Hudson.
Time: 2;10.
Super Bowl XLIV
Performer: Carrie Underwood.
Time: 1:47.
Super Bowl XLV
Performer: Christina Aguilera.
Time: 1:47.
Super Bowl XLVI
Performer: Kelly Clarkson.
Time: 1:34.
Super Bowl XLVII
Performer: Alicia Keys.
Time: 2:36.
Super Bowl XLVIII
Performer: Renee Fleming.
Time: 2:03.
Super Bowl XLIX
Performer: Idina Menzel.
Time: 2:04.
Super Bowl 50
Performer: Lady Gaga.
Time: 2:22.
Super Bowl LI
Performer; Luke Bryan.
Time: 2:04.
Super Bowl LII
Performer: Pink.
Time: 1:52.
Super Bowl LIII
Performer: Gladys Knight.
Time: 2:01.
Super Bowl LIV
Performer: Demi Lovato.
Time: 1:49.
Super Bowl LV
Performer: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.
Time: 1:59.
Super Bowl LVI
Performer: Mickey Guyton,
Time: 1:55.
Super Bowl LVII
Performer: Chris Stapleton
Time: 2:01.