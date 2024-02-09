Super Bowl national anthem times through the years

Clocking in on the anthem

Chris Stapleton

Xxx Acm Red Carpet 2022 288 Jpg Usa Nv

The Super Bowl national anthem time has become a big business when it comes to wagering. Will Chris Stapleton go over 205 seconds before Super Bowl LVII? What do you think?

Super Bowl 1

Performers: The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band & UCLA Choir.

Time: 1:16.

Super Bowl II

Performer: Grambling State Tigers Marching Band.

Time: N/A.

Super Bowl III

Performer: Lloyd Geisler (on the trumpet).

Time: 1:27.

Super Bowl IV

Performers: Doc Severinsen (on the trumpet) and Pat O’Brien (spoken).

Time: 1:26

Super Bowl V

Performer: Tommy Loy (on the trumpet).

Time: 1:13.

Super Bowl VI

Performer: US Air Force Academy Chorale.

Time: 1:10.

Super Bowl VII

Performer: Little Angels of Chicago’s Holy Angels Church.

Time: 1:12.

Super Bowl VIII

Performer: Charley Pride.

Time: 1:10.

Super Bowl IX

Performer: New Orleans Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America.

Time: 1:22.

Super Bowl X

Performer: Tom Sullivan

Time: 1:54.

Super Bowl XI

None. Vikki Carr sang “America the Beautiful”

Super Bowl XII

Performer: Phyllis Kelly.

Time: N/A.

Super Bowl XIII

Performer: The Colgate Thirteen.

Time: 1:19.

Super Bowl XIV

Performer: Cheryl Ladd.

Time: 1:18.

Super Bowl XV

Performer: Helen O’Connell.

Time: 1:22.

Super Bowl XVI

Performer: Diana Ross.

Time: 1:38.

Super Bowl XVII

Performer: Leslie Easterbrook.

Time: 1:33.

Super Bowl XVIII

Performer: Barry Manilow.

Time: 1:34.

Super Bowl XIX

Performer: San Francisco Boys and Girls Choirs.

Time: 1:21.

Super Bowl XX

Time: 1:22.

Super Bowl XXI

Performer: Neil Diamond,

Time: 1:02.

Super Bowl XXII

Performer: Herb Alpert (on the trumpet).

Time: 1:34.

Super Bowl XXIII

Performer: Billy Joel.

Time: 1:26.

Super Bowl XXVI

Performer: Harry Connick Jr.

Time: 2:06.

Super Bowl XXVII

Performer: Garth Brooks.

Time: 1:45.

Super Bowl XXVIII

Performer: Natalie Cole.

Time: 2:33.

Super Bowl XXIX

Performer: Kathie Lee Gifford.

Time: 1:40.

Super Bowl XXX

Performer: Vanessa Williams.

Time: 1:35.

Super Bowl XXXI

Performer: Luther Vandross.

Time: 1:53.

Super Bowl XXXII

Performer: Jewel.

Time: !:27,

Super Bowl XXXIII

Performer: Cher.

Time: 1:55.

Super Bowl XXXIV

Performer: Faith Hill.

Time: 2:00.

Super Bowl XXXV

Performer; Backstreet Boys.

Time: 1:49.

Super Bowl XXXVI

Performer: Mariah Carey.

Time: 1:56.

Super Bowl XXXVII

Performer: The Chicks.

Time: 1:33.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Performer: Beyonce.

Time: 2:09.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Performer: Choirs of US Military Academies.

Time: 1:53.

Super Bowl XL

Performers: Aaron Neville & Aretha Franklin.

Time: 2:09.

Super Bowl XLI

Performer: Billy Joel.

Time: 1:30.

Super Bowl XLII

Performer Jordin Sparks.

Time: 1:54.

Super Bowl XLIII

Performer: Jennifer Hudson.

Time: 2;10.

Super Bowl XLIV

Performer: Carrie Underwood.

Time: 1:47.

Super Bowl XLV

Performer: Christina Aguilera.

Time: 1:47.

Super Bowl XLVI

Performer: Kelly Clarkson.

Time: 1:34.

Super Bowl XLVII

Performer: Alicia Keys.

Time: 2:36.

Super Bowl XLVIII

Performer: Renee Fleming.

Time: 2:03.

Super Bowl XLIX

Performer: Idina Menzel.

Time: 2:04.

Super Bowl 50

Performer: Lady Gaga.

Time: 2:22.

Super Bowl LI

Performer; Luke Bryan.

Time: 2:04.

Super Bowl LII

Performer: Pink.

Time: 1:52.

Super Bowl LIII

Performer: Gladys Knight.

Time: 2:01.

Super Bowl LIV

Performer: Demi Lovato.

Time: 1:49.

Super Bowl LV

Performer: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.

Time: 1:59.

Super Bowl LVI

Performer: Mickey Guyton,

Time: 1:55.

Super Bowl LVII

Performer: Chris Stapleton

Time: 2:01.

