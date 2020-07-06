Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes agrees 10-year deal with Chiefs, says report

Photograph: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes looks set to commit his long-term future to the Kansas City Chiefs with ESPN reporting that he has agreed a 10-year contract with the team he led to the Super Bowl title earlier this year.

Mahomes is already under contract with the Chiefs for the next two years, so the 10-year extension would tie him up with the team until he is 36. The details of the contract have not been released but Mahomes is due to make $24.8m in the final year of his current deal.

The 24-year old was the youngest ever player to be named Super Bowl MVP when he led the Chiefs to the NFL championship with a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Kansas City drafted Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 draft and since becoming the team’s regular starter in 2018, he has helped redefine the quarterback position with his mobility, coolness under pressure and unorthodox throws. Since entering the league he has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in the regular season.