Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes calls Lamar Jackson the face of the NFL

Despite winning the NFL MVP, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in his first two years as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an interesting answer when asked if he was the new face of the league.

The newly crowned Super Bowl champion would not call himself the face of the NFL, and directly mentioned Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as one of the faces of the league.

"There are several guys that can be the face of the NFL," Mahomes said. "I mean, Lamar [Jackson] was the unanimous MVP and he had one of the best seasons of all-time at the quarterback position. There's guys like that every single year."

On Saturday, Jackson was named the second unanimous MVP in NFL history. His stellar play in 2019 led the Ravens to a 14-2 record. Jackson threw for a league-best 36 touchdown passes while breaking Michael Vick's single-season rushing yards record by a quarterback.

"Guys can come in year in and year out and play great football," Mahomes continued. "A lot of young quarterbacks, still a lot of veteran guys that are playing at a really high level."

Mahomes and Jackson have had similar trajectories to start their career. The Chiefs signal-caller sat behind Alex Smith as a rookie, then earned league MVP honors in his first full year as a starter. Jackson only started seven games for Baltimore as a rookie in 2019. He finished as the league MVP this season, also his first entire year under center as a starter.

If Jackson continues to mirror the same career arc that Mahomes' has had, the Ravens will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this time next season.

