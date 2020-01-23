We're still more than a week away from the Kansas City Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and even though the long wait can be frustrating for football fans, it does give sports bettors plenty of time to research their bets ahead of the showdown in Miami.

One of the most popular Super Bowl bets is the game's MVP. Here are the latest MVP odds from the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Seven of the last 10 Super Bowl MVPs were quarterbacks, but every now and then a player at a different position makes an impact too great for voters to ignore.

It actually happened last season when New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took home Super Bowl LIII MVP honors after his team defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a defensive struggle. Edelman tallied 10 receptions for 141 yards and became the first wide receiver in 10 years to win Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes easily is the safest bet in this group. It's hard to come up with a realistic scenario where the Chiefs win and Mahomes isn't the MVP of the game. He's averaged 307.5 passing yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs to this point, and he's even made a tremendous impact running the football -- just ask the Tennessee Titans.

Patrick Mahomes with the RUN OF HIS CAREER! pic.twitter.com/0MkGBulSwb — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2020

The 49ers MVP is much harder to predict given quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo pedestrian stats through two playoff games. San Francisco's elite defense and dominant run game have powered the NFC champs to Miami. Raheem Mostert is the safest MVP bet from the 49ers, but running backs rarely win this award. Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII (1997 season) was the last running back to win it.

The game itself is even harder to pick. The Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites, and the spread currently stands at KC -1.

Super Bowl MVP odds: Latest betting lines for 49ers vs. Chiefs matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston