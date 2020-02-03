Super Bowl MVP Mahomes honored with annual parade at Disney World

SHOWS: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 3, 2020) (DISNEY-ACCESS ALL)

"It's amazing. I couldn't even think about how amazing this is. To be here in this place in front of all these people and by all these fans. It's awesome.

I'm just glad to be here.

STORY: Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was honored as grand marshall at the annual parade down Main Street on Monday (February 3) at Disney World in Florida.

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Miami, Mahomes made the pronouncement nearly every NFL player dreams of saying: "I'm going to Disney World!"

The annual Disney World MVP Parade dates back to 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Sims was the first to lead a parade at the magic kingdom . This was the first NFL Championship won by the Kansas City Chiefs in 50 years.

(Production-Peter Bullock)