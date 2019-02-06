Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman spikes ceremonial puck drop at Bruins game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tuesday night at TD Garden, the Super Bowl champs were in the house for a special pregame ceremony before the Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders.

First, the nearly two dozen Patriots on hand got to greet captain Zdeno Chara in the locker room before the Bruins hit the ice:

Welcomed onto the ice with a video presentation with Top Gun music blaring over the loudspeakers, the Patriots took to center ice for a ceremonial puck drop, where Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman put his Gronk twist on the tradition, to a rousing ovation:

All of the Patriots players in attendance got a personalized Bruins jersey, with red-trimmed numbers on their Black and Gold jersey.

Here is the full pregame ceremony, culminating with Edelman's Gronk spike.

The Pats are expected back at the Garden on Thursday for the Celtics' home game, just as the C's hosted the World Series Champion Red Sox back in November.

Tuesday night also marked long-time alternate captain Patrice Bergeron's 1,000th game in a Bruins uniform, just the fifth player in franchise history to achieve that feat.

