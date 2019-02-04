Super Bowl: Male cheerleaders perform at event for first time in NFL history

Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron have made history as the first male cheerleaders to perform at the Super Bowl.

Before the match, Peron was photographed lining up with his female teammates before stepping onto the pitch to support the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stadium in Atlanta.

Moments later, he charged out onto the pitch wearing a blue and yellow long-sleeved top and white trousers.

Overcome with emotion, the Californian native smiled to the crowds waving a blue and white pompom.

Hours before his appearance at the game, Peron posted a video of himself dancing in the stadium’s changing rooms in front of his teammates to Instagram Stories.

Last month, the cheerleader shared his excitement for his involvement at the Super Bowl, tweeting a photograph of himself and Jinnies.

He captioned the image: “Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? ... NAHHHHHH…WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!”

Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? ... NAHHHHHH 😜😜😜... WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oWFAElcw61 — Quinton Peron (@Qperon) January 21, 2019

Jinnies and Peron are classically trained dancers and were among 300 people who auditioned for the Rams cheerleading team last March.

The Los Angeles Rams performers became the first male cheerleaders in the NFL earlier this season, along with Jesse Hernandez of the New Orleans Saints.

While there have been stuntmen on NFL cheer squads in the past, Peron and Jinnies are the first men to fully take part and dance the same moves with the woman cheerleaders in their team at the game.