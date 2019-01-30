The Super Bowl Will Have Male Cheerleaders For The First Time Ever

At Super Bowl LIII, much will be the same as years before: the Patriots will mount a formidable offense, the halftime show will fizzle, and confetti will fly when the clock hits zero. But along the sidelines, two men will be cheering on the Los Angeles Rams, the first male cheerleaders to ever perform at a Super Bowl. For a league that's allergic to progress, this is a refreshing change.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies made the Rams cheerleading squad in March, becoming the first male cheerleaders to break into the NFL, CNN reports. (Other NFL teams have used stuntmen, but never male dancers.) Their success inspired a third man, Jesse Hernandez, to try and and make the New Orleans Saints squad, giving the NFL three male cheerleaders in total for the 2018 season. When the Rams clinched their Super Bowl spot, Peron tweeted, "Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? NAHHHHHH. We're going to the Super Bowl!"