Super Bowl LXI at the end of the 2026-27 season will be played at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium shown decorated for Super Bowl LVI, won by the Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The NFL is coming back to SoFi Stadium for another Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LXI, at the end of the 2026-27 season, will be played at the stadium in Inglewood, five years after the Rams won the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI on their home field with a win over Cincinnati.

The game was awarded by a unanimous vote at the annual December meetings in Irving, Texas.

It marks the ninth time the league’s marquee game will be played in L.A. and will come 60 years after the Coliseum played host to the first Super Bowl, even though the game wasn’t called that at the time. It was labeled the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

The Super Bowl in early 2027 will be sandwiched by two other major events at SoFi Stadium — World Cup games in 2026 and the Olympic Games in 2028.

“We’re unbelievably excited about the opportunity to host another Super Bowl in the L.A. region,” said Kathy Schloessman, chief executive of the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee.

“There were a lot of things that we wanted to do around the last Super Bowl in L.A. that we weren’t able to do because of COVID, so we’re getting a chance to fulfill some of those.”

It was nearly two years ago at their Inglewood stadium that the Rams won the Lombardi Trophy with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rarely does a city get two Super Bowls within a five-year span. This is the first time that has happened since Miami played host to the game twice in four years, at the end of the 2006-07 and 2009-10 seasons. Indianapolis played in both of those games, against Chicago and New Orleans.







In February, Las Vegas will play host to its first Super Bowl. Before the game will return to Los Angeles, it will be played in New Orleans and Santa Clara.

Read more: Chargers hope Easton Stick can overachieve after losing Justin Herbert for the season

In other news from the meetings, the NFL will play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024, the first in South America. The game will be played in Sao Paulo at Arena Corinthians, a stadium with a capacity of nearly 50,000.

At owners meetings two years ago, the league designated home marketing rights for teams in various countries in attempt to build fan growth internationally. Miami is the only team with rights in Brazil.

Spain was given strong consideration for the bid that went to Brazil, and the league plans to play there in the future. The NFL also announced a doubling of the potential international games from four to eight in 2025. That does not include an additional game Jacksonville has the option to include each season.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.