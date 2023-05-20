Super Bowl LX to take place at 49ers home Levi’s Stadium

The Lombardi Trophy is headed back to the Bay Area. No, it won’t be because the San Francisco 49ers have brought it, at least not as of this story. Instead, it will be because their home turf, Levi Stadium, will be the host site of Super Bowl LX.

Super Sunday 2026 will mark the second time in ten years the big dance will be held in Santa Clara. Levi Stadium was the host of Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

Owners are expected next week to award Super Bowl LX to Levi's Stadium, reports @BenFischerSBJ. https://t.co/1DvKv1ZsCD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 18, 2023

Super Bowl 50 was billed as a defensive showdown between Denver and Carolina, and it did not disappoint. The Broncos’ defense suffocated league MVP Cam Newton and the otherwise explosive Panthers offense, holding them to 10 measly points. Peyton Manning in his final game did just enough to take advantage of the quality performance from his defense to secure one last ring before his retirement.

Hosting the Super Bowl has previously been somewhat of a curse. For the first 54 Super Bowls, the host team did not qualify for the game. Of course, this changed in back-to-back years when the Buccaneers and Rams won home Super Bowls in LV and LVI.

The 49ers would love to become the third team to accomplish such a feat, but the Seattle Seahawks would love nothing more than to be the team who prevents this from happening.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire