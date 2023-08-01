Super Bowl LVIII will have slime-tastic alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon

There will be an alternate telecast of the Super Bowl for the first time this season, and interested viewers should get ready for a lot of slime.

Nickelodeon is partnering with CBS Sports to produce their own kid-centric Super Bowl broadcast in Feb. 2024, CBS and the NFL announced Tuesday. Nate Burleson, former NFL player and current co-host of "CBS Mornings," made the announcement on "CBS Mornings."

.@Nickelodeon and @cbssports are joining forces to present a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specially for kids and families 🏈 @nateburleson will be back in the booth to call the first-ever #SuperBowl alternate telecast, exclusively on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/30aRYWySwL — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 1, 2023

This will be the fourth year Nickelodeon has broadcast an NFL game in some form (until now the games have either been on Christmas or during the playoffs), but since CBS (one of Nickelodeon's sister companies) has the rights to the Super Bowl this year, it decided to expand its kid-centric sports offerings.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Nickelodeon is bringing its kid-centric NFL coverage to the Super Bowl.(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

Nickelodeon already has a weekly NFL highlights show and will continue to broadcast a Nick-ified game on Christmas Day. Burleson and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green have handled game-calling duties in the booth, while popular Nickelodeon characters (both human and animated) have fun with replays and sideline reporting.

These are some of the visuals you can look forward to:

CBS and Nickelodeon are teaming up to offer a Super Bowl LVIII “SlimeCast” tailored for kids. pic.twitter.com/KkRqBDK32D — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 1, 2023

And if we're lucky, we'll get another viral moment like when animated starfish Patrick Star roasted Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for throwing an interception.

Burleson will return to the booth to call the first slime-covered Super Bowl and will also call Nickelodeon's Christmas Day game as usual.