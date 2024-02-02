Super Bowl LVIII: Start time, teams, betting odds and halftime show

The conference championship games are over and the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII begins.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 11. It will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and offensive tackle Trent Williams, right, celebrate after a touchdown during a 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game and the 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31 for the NFC title.

From Sam Farmer: It’s Super Bowl LIV all over again, as the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. That’s a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago, when the Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the 49ers in Miami.

That was the first of two Lombardi Trophies for two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes. At quarterback for the 49ers is “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy, who was the last player selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid was never a 49ers assistant, but he coached at San Francisco State and is a descendant of the Mike Holmgren coaching tree.

San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward played for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2021. Whereas the Chiefs can become the first franchise since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win consecutive Super Bowls, the 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since beating the San Diego Chargers in 1994.

Countdown until kickoff

Curious about how much longer you'll have to wait before watching Super Bowl LVIII? Here's a timer counting down the days, hours and minutes until the game on Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. PST.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. (David J. Griffin / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast by CBS (Channel 2 in the Los Angeles market). It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and a children-friendly broadcast will be available on Nickelodeon.

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII can be livestreamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the Super Bowl on the radio?

Fans cheer after the singing of the national anthem before a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 9. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Listen to the Super Bowl LVIII on the following providers:

How can I purchase Super Bowl tickets?

Super Bowl LVIII tickets are available through the following vendors:

Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher performs during the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020. Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. (Matt Sayles / Invision via Associated Press)

Usher will perform in the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show roughly two months after the 45-year-old recording artist wrapped up his 100-show "My Way" Las Vegas residency.

It remains to be seen if any other notable names will join Usher on stage — the Super Bowl halftime show has a reputation for featuring multiple artists. When the Black Eyed Peas headlined the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011, Usher took part in the performance.

Rhianna went against that norm last year, however, with a relatively low-key performance by Super Bowl standards that didn't feature other recording artists. Despite that, Rihanna's performance was the most-viewed Super Bowl halftime show of all time, according to Nielsen.

Usher, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, is scheduled to release a new LP, "Coming Home," on the same day as the Super Bowl (Feb. 11). It will be the fifth Super Bowl halftime show overseen by Roc Nation after Jay-Z entered into an agreement with the NFL in 2019.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Country singer Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem before the start of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Country music recording artist Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LVIII. McEntire, a 2011 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, has won more than 50 awards during her career and was the first female artist to win the Country Music Assn.'s vocalist of the year award four consecutive times. She is also a three-time Grammy winner. Daniel Durant will perform the song in American Sign Language (ASL).

Post Malone, a 10-time Billboard Music Award winner and nine-time Grammy nominee, will sing "America the Beautiful" (with Anjel Piñero performing in ASL) before Super Bowl LVIII. Grammy-nominated recording artist and actress Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" (Shaheem Sanchez in ASL).

Latest Super Bowl odds

The opening line settled at 49ers -1.5 in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs (consensus picks by Caesars, MGM, DraftKings and FanDuel). The line later moved to a consensus 49ers -2.

The consensus for Super Bowl total points on Thursday was 47.5. The spread, money line and over/under odds will fluctuate in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Here are the latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII:





What are the overtime rules for NFL playoff games?

The bulk of the NFL's playoff overtime rules were implemented in 2010, with one change approved by the league's competition committee last spring that allows for both teams to possess the ball at least once before a winner can be determined.

The change was made following renewed scrutiny of playoff overtime rules after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January 2022. Prior to the possession rule change, 10 of the 11 playoff games that went to overtime under the post-2010 overtime rule changes were won by the team that received the ball first.

Here's a breakdown of the playoff overtime rules:

A coin flip determines which team receives the opening kickoff.

Each team will have the opportunity to possess the ball at least once before a winner is determined.

Teams play 15-minute periods until there’s a winner.

If the score is tied after each team’s first possession, the next score by either team (touchdown, field goal or safety) will win the game.

There are no coach challenges, with all reviews being initiated by the replay official.

Each team gets three timeouts per half (two overtime periods).

If there is no winner after the fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss before play resumes.

Who is the referee for Super Bowl LVII?

NFL referee Bill Vinovich makes a call during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins on Nov. 19. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Bill Vinovich, an NFL official for 18 seasons, will be the referee for Super Bowl LVIII. Vinovich, a Lake Forest resident who grew up in Anaheim and played football at Santa Ana College and the University of San Diego, has refereed two Super Bowls.

Vinovich's first Super Bowl assignment was in 2015 when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks after arguably the craziest ending in Super Bowl history. His second was in 2020 when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Here's who will make up the rest of Cheffers' Super Bowl LVIII officiating crew: umpire Terry Killens, down judge Patrick Holt, line judge Mark Perlman, field judge Tom Hill, side judge Allen Baynes, back judge Brad Freeman, replay official Mike Chase.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.