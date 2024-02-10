Super Bowl LVIII: Staff picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Super Bowl LVIII has finally arrived as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

The 49ers are looking to exact revenge on the Chiefs from their loss in Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco was the best team in the NFC this season, entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The Chiefs had their struggles in 2023 but quickly proved it’s unwise to bet against them in the playoffs.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff feels the big game will shake out:

Kevin Hickey: Chiefs 28, 49ers 24

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see the 49ers pull this one out considering how well they’ve played this season, but betting against Patrick Mahomes seems like the wrong thing to do after we’ve seen him regain his form over the last month. On top of that, it’s never wise to bet against Steve Spagnuolo in the playoffs either. Kansas City should be able to win the early downs on offense while Spags will continue to bring exotic looks against Brock Purdy. It should come down to the wire, but Mahomes continues to cement his legacy.

Cody Manning: Chiefs 31, 49ers 28

The San Francisco 49ers get off to a hot start with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel giving the Kansas City Chiefs defense problems in the first half. They help set up a nice halftime lead for their team but Patrick Mahomes does Patrick Mahomes things in the second half to take their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers have a chance to tie or take the lead in the final two minutes. Kyle Shanahan dials up the infamous play from the previous Super Bowl when Jimmy G overthrew Emmanuel Sanders. Except this time Brock Purdy underthrows Brandon Aiyuk and Justin Reid gets the game-sealing interception.

Meghan Hall: Chiefs 35, 49ers 31

Every time I pick against the Kansas City Chiefs, I’m wrong. So, let me do myself a favor and roll with the Kansas City Swifties! (I’m kidding, Chiefs fans.) But, seriously, I think that this will be a back-and-forth battle until Brock Purdy inevitably turns into a pumpkin late in the fourth quarter with a horrendous interception.

Cody Felger: Chiefs 27, 49ers 24

Somehow, someway, the Chiefs have just found ways to win this year. Although San Francisco certainly boasts a better 1-to-53 roster, I can’t write off the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

