Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas matchup: Chiefs vs 49ers

The stage is set. The two teams who will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in Super Bowl LVIII will be the Chiefs and 49ers.

Sunday began with the Chiefs taking down the top seed Ravens 17-10 to claim the AFC Championship for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first half and never let it go. The Ravens had a couple shots at the end zone in the second half, but both resulted in turnovers The first was a fumble at the goal line that was recovered by the Chiefs for a touchback. The other was an interception in the end zone.

Later in the day it was the top seeded 49ers who handled business, beating the Lions 34-31.

It was the Lions who jumped to a lead early. They went up 24-7 lead at the half and blew it. The 49ers ran off 20 straight points to take a 34-24 lead late. The Lions would add a touchdown, but it wasn’t too little too late.

So, Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will be the 49ers and Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire