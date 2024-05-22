Super Bowl LVIII on CBS, Disney’s ‘Toy Story Funday Football’ Lead This Year’s Sports Emmy Winners

Super Bowl LVIII on CBS and “Toy Story Funday Football” on Disney+ and ESPN+ led this year’s tally of Sports Emmys winners, with three each, as announced Tuesday evening by the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Hosted by The Kid Mero, the 45th annual Sports Emmy Awards featured the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Honor to sportscaster and three-time Emmy Award-winner James Brown, by Sean McManus (former Chairman, CBS Sports). Presenters included Siera Santos (MLB Network), Mina Kimes (ESPN), Pedro Martinez (WBC Sports), Noah Eagle (NBC Sports), Tom Rinaldi (FOX Sports), Kaylee Hartung (Amazon), Mina Kimes (ESPN), Valeria Marin (Univision), Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo Deportes), Kyle Brandt (NFL Network), Nate Burleson (CBS Sports / Nickelodeon), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) and Tracy Wolfson (CBS Sports).

More from Variety

Winners were presented in 46 categories. Here are this year’s winners; see the full list of nominees here:

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL



· Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (CBS)



OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES



· Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli (ESPN2)

[Omaha Productions]



OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE



· American League Championship Series: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers (Fox | FS1)



OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

· NFL Game Day All Access: Super Bowl LVIII (YouTube)

[NFL Films]



OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

· You Are Looking Live! (CBS)

[NFL Films]

OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO | Max)



OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

· League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final: T1 vs. Weibo Gaming (LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube)

[Riot Games]



OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

· Extraordinary Stories: One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of Jimmy Hasty (UEFA.tv)

[Noah Media Group]



OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY



· The Deepest Breath (Netflix)

[A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]



OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

· Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)

[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]





OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED



· Football Must Go On (Paramount+)



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY



· College GameDay (ESPN)



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY



· MLB Tonight (MLB Network)



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN



· Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT (TNT)



OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM



· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport (HBO | Max)



OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE



· NFL 360: Heroes (NFL Network)



OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE



· Unredeemable (Golf Channel)



OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE



· Super Bowl LVIII: My Way (CBS)



OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE



· Thursday Night Football: Event Coverage Optionality/Customization (Prime Video)

[Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

· Dreamcaster (MSG Network | MSG+)

[Weber Shandwick | Helo]



OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST



· Ernie Johnson (TNT | TBS)



OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY



· Mike Breen (ABC)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST



· Charles Barkley (TNT)



OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST



· Greg Olsen (Fox)



OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER





· Tracy Wolfson (CBS | TNT)



OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR



· Noah Eagle (NBC | Peacock)



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

· Super Bowl LVIII (CBS)



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

· NFL Draft (ESPN | ABC)



OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM



· The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII: Just Win Baby! (CBS)



OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM



· Descendance (YouTube)



OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM



· NHL on TNT: Show and Tell (TNT)



OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM



· Unredeemable (Golf Channel)



THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM



· NFL 360: Still Here (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM



· The World According to Football (Showtime)

[Showtime Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports |

Day Zero Productions | Mainstay Entertainment]

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION



· NBA on TNT: 50 Years of Hip Hop (TNT)



OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT



· Fox NASCAR (Fox | FS1)

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED



· Vamos Vegas (YouTube)

[TORQ]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW



· Toy Story Funday Football (Disney+ | ESPN+)

[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | Pixar]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

· Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)

[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]



OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION



· Toy Story Funday Football (Disney+ | ESPN+)

[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | Pixar]

THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



· Toy Story Funday Football: DragonFly Tech (Disney+ | ESPN+)

[NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT



· Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Battle of the Baddest | Rumble (ESPN | ESPN+)

[Park Pictures]

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT



· Notre Dame Football: What Would You Fight For? (NBC)



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH



· 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup (Telemundo)



OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

· Mundo NFL Originals: El Sueño de Cieneguitas (Mundo NFL)

[Sway | Mundo NFL]

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH



· Andrés Cantor (Telemundo)



Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.