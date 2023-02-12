Super Bowl LVII: How to watch, listen, stream Chiefs vs. Eagles
The final game of the 2022 NFL season is here. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
Game Information
Who: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
When: Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ
How To Watch
Channel: FOX (national)
Broadcast: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
Super Bowl Radio — Channel 104
Sirius XM Radio — Channel 88
Westwood One
Super Bowl Sites
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)