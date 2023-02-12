Super Bowl LVII: How to watch, listen, stream Chiefs vs. Eagles

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The final game of the 2022 NFL season is here. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Game Information

Who: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
When: Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

How To Watch

Channel: FOX (national)
Broadcast: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

Super Bowl Radio — Channel 104 
Sirius XM Radio — Channel 88
Westwood One

Super Bowl Sites

Eagles Wire
Chiefs Wire

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

