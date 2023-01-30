Super Bowl LVII: Start time, odds and halftime show

Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 will feature quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and the Kansas City Chiefs against quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ed Zurga, Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

The conference championship games are over and the countdown to Super Bowl LVII begins.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 12. It will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?

Harrison Butker celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal in the final seconds of the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game Sunday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl for the second time in six seasons following their 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship title. The Eagles are looking to win their second Super Bowl title following their victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl with a thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal in the closing seconds sealed the win for the Chiefs on Sunday. It marks the second Super Bowl appearance in three years for the Chiefs following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

Countdown until kickoff

Curious about how much longer you'll have to wait before watching Super Bowl LVII? Here's a timer counting down the days, hours and minutes until the game on Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. PST.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Fox Sports camera operators work during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8. (David J. Griffin / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The game will be broadcast by Fox (Channel 11 in the Los Angeles market) and Fox Desportes (Español).

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII can be livestreamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the Super Bowl?

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will play host to Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles on Feb. 12. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Listen to the Super Bowl LVII on the following providers:

Fox Sports Radio (AM 570 in Los Angeles)

How can I purchase Super Bowl tickets?

Super Bowl LVII tickets are available through the following vendors:

Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna attends an event at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles in August 2021. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in what will be her first public performance in five years.

It remains to be seen if any other notable names will be joining Rihanna on stage — the Super Bowl halftime show has a reputation for featuring multiple artists. Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar performed during last year's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

It's been six years since the release of Rihanna's last studio album and her return to the public stage has sparked speculation about a potential album release later this year.

Who will perform the national anthem?

Country music recording artist Chris Stapleton (Charles Sykes / Invision via Associated Press)

Country music recording artist Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and 15-time Country Music Assn. award winner. Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.

R&B artist Babyface, a 12-time Grammy Award winner, will perform "America the Beautiful" (with Colin Denny performing in ASL) and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" (Justina Miles in ASL) before the game.

Latest Super Bowl odds

Immediately after the conclusion of championship Sunday, the Eagles opened as 1.5-point favorites to win the Super Bowl over the Chiefs.

The initial Super Bowl line for total points set minutes after the Chiefs' win over the Bengals was at 49.5. Some sports books opened with the Eagles as -2.5 favorites, but most are at -1.5 or PK (a game with no favorite).

The lines will undoubtedly change in the days ahead.

Here are the latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LVII:

What are the overtime rules for NFL playoff games?

State Farm Stadium during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints on Oct. 20. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

The bulk of the NFL's playoff overtime rules were implemented in 2010, with one change approved by the league's competition committee last spring that allows for both teams to possess the ball at least once before a winner can be determined.

The change was made following renewed scrutiny of playoff overtime rules after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January 2022. Prior to the possession rule change, 10 of the 11 playoff games that went to overtime under the post-2010 overtime rule changes were won by the team that received the ball first.

Here's a breakdown of the playoff overtime rules:

A coin flip determines which team receives the opening kickoff.

Each team will have the opportunity to possess the ball at least once before a winner is determined.

Teams play 15-minute periods until there’s a winner.

If the score is tied after each team’s first possession, the next score by either team (touchdown, field goal or safety) will win the game.

There are no coach challenges, with all reviews being initiated by the replay official.

Each team gets three timeouts per half (two overtime periods).

If there is no winner after the fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss before play resumes.

Who is the referee for Super Bowl LVII?

Referee Carl Cheffers makes a call during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Carl Cheffers, an NFL official since 2000, will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII. The Whittier native has refereed two Super Bowls, the first in 2017 when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI. His last Super Bowl assignment was in 2021 when the Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cheffers, 62, and his crews ranked No. 1 in the league for penalties called during the 2022 regular season, averaging 14.4 flags per game, according to Profootballreference.com. During Super Bowl LV, Cheffers drew the ire of many Chiefs fans for eight first-half penalties against Kansas City. The Chiefs lost 95 yards in the game because of penalties — a Super Bowl record.

Here's who will make up the rest of Cheffers' Super Bowl LVII officiating crew: Roy Ellison (umpire), Jerod Phillips (down judge), Jeff Bergman (line judge), John Jenkins (field judge), Eugene Hall (side judge), Dino Paganelli (back judge), Mark Butterworth (replay official).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.